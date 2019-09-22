Best Kick Boxing Gloves for Beginners

Phil Jay

If you are about to enter the world of kickboxing, then you must search widely to get the right gloves.

There is a variety of boxing gloves in the current market. Not every glove you lay your hands on will serve you better. Some boxing gloves are for sparring sessions, another heavy punching, and some for light punchers. As a beginner in the combat sport, you must get the best gloves that will ensure you enjoy the game.

In this detailed review, we highlight some of the five best boxing gloves that you can shop for in the market. Read through to begin your journey to landing the best kickboxing glove.

Five best kickboxing gloves for beginners

Cleto Reyes Lace Boxing Training Gloves

Cleto Reyes Lace Boxing glove is undoubtedly one of the best kickboxing gloves any beginner can lay their hand. The company behind this amazing product, Cleto Reyes, is known for a good reputation in the boxing industry. Ideally, the world’s best boxers like Manny Pacquiao have used this glove. It is one of the most sought punching gloves in the current market.

The gloves are made of high-quality leather material to last longer. Also, it comes with a water-resistant surface that ensures smooth cleaning. One unique feature of the glove is the extended long cuff, which makes it more stable. The glove is multipurpose and can be useful in various fields, from punching, sparring, and hitting.

Having this pair of gloves in your gym gives you some confidence to work out. If you want to gain the balance in the gloves, you’ll have to get someone to help with the tying.

Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Training Gloves

Sanabul Essential Boxing glove is a must-have glove for those who like to train more than boxing. The glove offers the most comfort on your hands. For beginners intending to spend a few bucks on a glove, this is the right place to begin your training. The glove is probably one of the most affordable in the market.

The glove features consist of a high-quality Durasoft foam- the best impact protection foam in the current market. It has a longitudinal arch design to boost its performance. The design suits your hands and ensures maximum comfort while you make those blows.

Also, the gloves are made of a breathable leather surface to last longer. It comes with the Velcro closure system. With this closure system, you don’t need a partner to help you put on the gloves. The gloves are also made of mesh palm to increase breathability and reduce moisture build-up while using gloves. They are always available in varied colors from which you can choose.

Fairtex Muay Thai Boxing Gloves

Thailand made Fairtex Muay is not just an ordinary boxing glove you can lay your hand on as a beginner. It may belong to the upper pricing scale, but the unique features it comes with make it worth buying. It is made to ensure the utmost comfort and breathability. Its design composes of a tight-fit hand compartment that provides maximum balance when training or boxing.

The Fairtex foam system ensures the gloves protect your hands and absorb most shock. This way, your hands are protected whenever you punch. The gloves come in different sizes and colors. For beginners in kickboxing, you can go for the 12 oz training gloves.

Despite the fibrous nature of the glove, it does not hold any moisture or odor. Its design comprises of microfiber material that ensures maximum absorption of moisture and comfortability. With its price, you can be sure of exceptional durability. Fairtex Muay is one glove you can trust to take you through several training sessions. It is made to last longer and withstand harsh conditions. If you are looking for a glove you can trust for your workout in the gym, this is the right one for you.

Anthem Athletics STORMBRINGER Sparring Gloves

These are some of the best gloves in the market. They are practical and support excellent performance in their design. Unlike other gloves made of vinyl and leather, the Anthem Athletics glove is of buffalo leather material. This gives it an outstanding look and longevity.

As a way of ensuring maximum comfort, the structure of the glove consists of high-density polyurethane foam. The foam is thick enough to absorb any shock and reduce the impact on your hands. The wrist section has extra padding to ensure the gloves hold on tightly. It has a loop and hooks closure system to ensure they fit firmly on your hands while you use them.

Sometimes you can get into an intense fight. In this case, you can be sure that all the moisture in your hands will be absorbed with moisture-wicking fabric to keep your hands dry throughout the fight. These gloves are the most affordable. They come with a low price ideal for any beginner looking forward to saving some bucks on a quality boxing glove.

Hayabusa T3 Kanpeki MMA Boxing Gloves

The list of five best boxing gloves cannot be over without this fantastic glove. The glove is one of the most sought in the market because of its unique design and material. The gloves are a perfect match for boxers of all levels. It best suites training, sparring, and combat.

They have a pre-curved design to reduce fatigue on your hands whenever you spar. Also, it comes with one of the best Dual- X closure system to ensure maxim grip and balance when you put them on. No other gloves in the market offer this level of stabilization like Hayabusa.

For the lovers of leather, the Hayabusa gloves are a must-have. The gloves are made of 100% premium leather to last longer. With this glove at your disposal, you can be confident when you enter the ring.

Conclusion

When shopping for the best kickboxing glove as a beginner, it is advisable to check out for the unique features of the glove. Boxing gloves come in different designs and materials that fit different purposes. Mos vital shopping factors to consider for these gloves includes fit, weight, padding, and the material used to make them. The five gloves given here are some of the best you can go for in the market.