Tyson Fury leaves Las Vegas with Canelo’s belt, and his reputation…just

📸 Mikey Williams

A week on from Tyson Fury defeating Otto Wallin and it seems the Briton can now fully focus on facing Deontay Wilder in February.

The only thing Fury has to worry about is those terrible cuts healing completely. Fury has to keep them sealed for the rest of his career.

In regards to his United States reputation, Fury can thank cutman Jorge Capetillo for a large portion of his standing being saved from repair.

A loss to Wallin would have been unthinkable to Fury. Especially when it had nothing to do with the evident skills on show in the ring.

Not one to usually be susceptible to cuts, there have since been murmurings of Fury’s lifestyle during his retirement causing some fragility.

Whatever the reason was for ‘a punch’ – from a fight not know for his excessive power – opening up one of the worst cuts ever seen in a boxing ring, Fury rode it well and didn’t panic.

He showed the heart of a champion once again. Traits the American public will lap up in spades.

Coming back from adversity will keep Fury in the limelight. Keep him talked about on US shores until he finally gets back in the ring with his number one nemesis.

LINEAL

Taking home the Mayan Belt originally made for Canelo’s September outing (then delayed until November), Fury can still claim to be the number one in the division.

That’s until somebody proves him otherwise.

Since that victory over Wladimir Klitschko, and a two-year retirement or not, Fury cannot be overhauled as long as he’s active.

Four fights since June 2018 proved that is fully the case, meaning promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum can continue with the ‘Lineal’ tag for the Wilder build-up.

Whispers coming out of Sweden that Wallin wants an immediate rematch can be ignored for now. But who knows whether Fury will want to revisit his last opponent in the future.

Wallin extended his own standing in the sport, potentially to the fringes of the top tier, and facing Fury again may just have some merit once the dust settles on the Wilder saga.







WBN HEAVYWEIGHT TOP 10 RANKINGS

1/ Tyson Fury

2/ Deontay Wilder

3/ Andy Ruiz Jr.

4/ Anthony Joshua

5/ Kubrat Pulev

6/ Luis Ortiz

7/ Alexander Povetkin

8/ Dillian Whyte

9/ Otto Wallin

10/ Oscar Rivas