Steven Donnelly crowned Ultimate Boxxer 5 champion in London

Ringside

📸 Ultimate Boxxer

Ballymena fighter Steven Donnelly took the next step in his professional career on Friday night. Donnelly emerged victorious amongst the super welterweights at Ultimate Boxxer 5, after an enthralling night of action at a sold-out Indigo at the O2 in London.

The 2016 Rio Olympian saw off the gutsy challenge of Lenny Fuller in the final. Donnelly followed up on a first-up victory over Ish O’Connor and a semi-final win over the teak-tough Sean Robinson, after he, in turn, had defeated Lewis Syrett in their opening clash.

‘It’s just unbelievable. The training has paid off. It’s been a tough six or seven weeks.’ the Golden Robe winner told Layla Anna-Lee, live on BT Sport after securing the tournament win.

‘We sparred hard in training, three or four rounds, then a 10-minute break by the side of the ring. Then we go again.

“We were prepared for anything that came our way. I proved that. I used my jab well. My boxing ability shone through in the end.

“It’s hard to switch from the amateurs to the pros, it’s a different game. I’m learning and I’m getting there,’ he added.

Donnelly, 31, made short work of O’Connor in the quarter-final. He secured the win via KO within the opening round.

A sterner test awaited in the last-four against former Southern Area title holder Robinson. Each of the three judges awarded the contest to the Northern Irishman, scoring the bout 29-28 to set up the final with Fuller.

In the other half of the draw, Fuller brutally dispatched Kingsley ‘Obi’ Egbunike within 32 seconds in the opening quarter-final of the night, while Joshua Ejakpovi saw off the gritty Kaan Hawes on points in their last-eight encounter.

However Ejakpovi – the more experienced fighter – could do little to stem the tide against a rampant Fuller in the semi-final with the Maidstone man awarded the contest by all three judges.

💥 STEVEN DONNELLY BY TKO IN ROUND 2! The Ballymena Man is the winner of #UltimateBoxxer 5! pic.twitter.com/ABH8E8nFKl — Ultimate Boxxer (@ultimateboxxer) September 20, 2019

That set up a final against the three-time Commonwealth Games contender Donnelly. It proved to be one fight too many for the brave Fuller, who succumbed to a flurry of punches from the Northern Irishman halfway through the second round.

Donnelly left the arena as the Ultimate Boxxer 5 champion.







Results

QF1: Lenny Fuller bt Kingsley Egbunike (TKO)

QF2: Josh Ejakpovi bt Kaan Hawes (UD)

QF3: Sean Robinson bt Lewis Syrett (UD)

QF4: Steven Donnelly bt Ish O’Connor (KO)

SF1: Fuller bt Ejakpovi (UD)

SF2: Donnelly bt Robinson (UD)

F: Donnelly bt Fuller (TKO)