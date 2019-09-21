Pat McCormack adds World Championship silver to Russia bronze double

Ringside

📸 GB Boxing

Three Great British stars are heading home with a medal after Pat McCormack secured a well-deserved silver medal in Russia.

McCormack had to settle for second place at the AIBA World Championships in Ekaterinburg after losing his welterweight final to Andrei Zamkovoi.

A clash of heads in the second round saw McCormack sustain a cut which led the contest to be stopped. It went to the judges’ who scored it 4:0 in favour of the Russian boxer.

McCormack, 24, said: “It’s been a good week for me and the team but I am gutted with how it ended. I felt like I was starting to get on top. That he was beginning to get tired, but the clash of heads put a stop to it. It’s just one of those things that happens sometimes in boxing.

“I am proud of my silver medal and how I have boxed this week. Not many people from Britain have been to a world final, so I am pleased to have got this far. It’s just a shame about the result.

“It is all about Tokyo now. After this last couple of weeks, I feel that me and the rest of the team are in good shape. We can be confident as we look forward to the Olympics next year.”

McCormack’s silver medal was the highlight of an excellent tournament for Great Britain. A trio of prizes across eight weight categories as light-heavyweight, Ben Whittaker and featherweight, Peter McGrail, both secured bronze to add to McCormack’s effort.

The medal haul ought to have been higher after Frazer Clarke won his super-heavyweight quarter-final against Russia’s Maxim Babanin, only to have the decision reversed by the bout review jury after the host nation appealed against the decision of the ringside judges.

The total of three medals is the joint second best performance ever by a group of boxers from Great Britain at the World Championships. It equals the performance of the group that competed at Chicago in 2007. Had Clarke’s medal not been taken away from him then the team would have equalled the four medals won by boxers from the GB Boxing squad at Baku 2011.







MCCRACKEN

GB Boxing’s Performance Director, Rob McCracken said: “The standard of this tournament is unbelievably high. To come away with three medals, and know it should have been more, is a fantastic performance.

“The fact we had six boxers in the quarter-finals shows we have strength across the weight categories in this group. It has been a really good team performance.

“All of the boxers and staff should be happy with what they have achieved out here over the last couple of weeks.

“Pat has been absolutely fantastic. It’s just very unfortunate that his final got stopped because of the clash of heads. It looked like he was really starting to come into the contest.

“Overall though, we are very happy with the progress we have seen at this tournament. The squad is going in the right direction.

“The outlook is positive as we look towards the qualifying campaign and the Olympics in Tokyo next year.”