Canelo unhappy with Oscar De La Hoya, dismisses Gennadiy Golovkin III

Pound for pound star and current middleweight king Canelo Alvarez has dismissed a notion by promoter Oscar De La Hoya that a Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy will happen in 2020.

De La Hoya made the claims during a DAZN broadcast, stating Golovkin will be sharing the ring with the Mexican superstar next year.

“Well, he (Golovkin) will be one of the opponents for next year. He has to be!

“Obviously the people want to see it. The world wants to see it and Golovkin deserves it,” the ten-time world title holder told Chris Mannix.

Upon hearing the quotes from the Golden Boy Chairman, Canelo made a point to rule out GGG as a future opponent.

Canelo has only recently confirmed his light-heavyweight test against Sergey Kovalev and wants to fully focus on November 2.

“I do not know why he brings that up. Sometimes he says things that he should not say or talks about things that he should not talk about, things that cannot happen,” Canelo told ESPN Deportes.

“We have a very dangerous fight first, what he is saying does not make any sense.”







NO TRILOGY

Elaborating on his reasoning for ruling out ever facing Golovkin again, Canelo added: “The truth is that I did not visualize that fight right now.

“I am taking these risks (fighting Kovalev), these fights for my career. Right now (Golovkin) does not represent anything to me. I beat him twice (it was a draw and victory).

“He does not represent a greater challenge for me to fight with him.”

Going further to given his former foe some career advice, the 29 year-old concluded: “For the same reason I am taking these challenges, I think (GGG) should take these challenges in his career. But he has not taken any risks.

“It really does not represent any challenge to fight him again. So I am doing this (Kovalev), big fights, big challenges for my career and the love of boxing.”

Despite Canelo’s words, the general consensus is that Golovkin holding a world title belt could change his opinion.

Golovkin faces Sergei Derevyanchenko for the IBF version in October. A win there would place the pair back in contention for a unification in 2020, possibly on Cinco de Mayo.