Career-altering cut swings Tyson Fury rematch in Deontay Wilder’s favor

📸 Mikey Williams / Amanda Westcott

The chances of Deontay Wilder defending his WBC heavyweight title successfully against Tyson Fury have increased significantly, thanks to Otto Wallin.

A terrible cut opened up by the Swede in his match-up against Fury in Las Vegas means serious consequences for the Lineal ruler.

Fury needed almost 50 stitches in the horror gash and will require constant plastic surgery throughout the remainder of his boxing career.

Any full-blown pressure on the patched-up eyebrow is sure to mean re-opening of the cut moving forward.

It’s bad news for ‘The Gypsy King’ as he pushes on to facing the biggest puncher in the division for a second time.

In the first meeting, Fury was down twice. There’s no telling how the Briton will be able to survive should his face go again early in the fight.

Referee Tony Weeks and Mexican cutman Jorge Capetillo effectively kept Fury’s undefeated run intact at the T-Mobile Arena, but the long-term effects can be devastating.

The situation leaves Fury in a very exposed for February 22nd, when Wilder has promised to fully target that area in their rematch.

“He’s very vulnerable. When he gets hit on the chin, it’s a wrap,” Wilder told ThaBoxingVoice.

“Otto Wallin was doing a great job up to that point, especially when he cut him over the eye. I thought he was going to get a stoppage.

“It looked like it was three inches wide and two inches deep. That’s the worst cut besides the (Vitali) Klitschko and Lennox fight. That was the worst cut I’ve seen in my life.”

On how the cut will play during the contest, Wilder added ominously: ”I can’t wait. I hope it heals well, and I can’t wait to see Mr. Fury.

“No matter what he does, when he fights me, it is going to open right back up. I’m going to pop it right back open.

"He can get plastic surgery, duck tape or staples, Super Glu or Hot Glu, Cement Glu. S***, he can go get some of that Flex Glu. It ain't even going to matter."







DELAY

Asked whether he’s willing to delay the February date to help Fury out, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated: “That’s not my problem if he’s ready or not. He signed the contract. That’s his problem. He better get ready.”

Bookmakers have squeezed Wilder’s odds in considerably since Fury’s last fight. Nine of the 27 major betting companies now have Wilder the favorite to win.

Fury was at far shorter odds before Wallin came along, and will need the best surgeon in the business in order to avoid a repeat of last weekend against the American.