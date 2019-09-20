Alex Dilmaghani v Francisco Fonseca switches to Bolton on Sept 28

RINGSIDE

North-west fight fans get a second chance to savour the smooth southpaw skills of soaring super-featherweight Alex Dilmaghani when the fast rising star tops the Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton on Saturday 28th September, exclusively live on Channel 5 from 9pm.

The classy 28-year-old from Crayford, Kent, who enters on an incredible eight and a half year unbeaten streak and who earned lavish plaudits when he returned to Britain from a five year campaign in North America – to defeat the Slovakian hard case Martin Parlagi at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse in late May – shall be seeking to smash his way into the world ranking’s by neutralising Nicaragua’s nuclear hitting and two-time World title challenger Francisco Fonseca.

The high-grade contenders collide over 12 rounds for the Vacant WBA International belt – and a guaranteed world rating – in a salivating contrast of styles that stands as a world title eliminator in all but name. The show will be promoted by Mick Hennessy in association with Steve Wood VIP Boxing Promotions, screened live in the UK on free-to-air Channel Five and 5Spike.

Originally, Dilmaghani was scheduled to headline for the first time in his home county of Kent but due to unforeseen venue difficulties with The Mote Park Theatre, promoter Hennessy has switched to where dazzler Dilma was so well received in late spring.

The frighteningly focussed Southampton University law graduate who took himself to Mexico to learn under legendary trainer Nacho Beristain and alongside the great Juan Manuel Marquez is unlikely to be unsettled by the late switch, but promoter Hennessy tendered the following explanation.

‘We apologise to the fans who were expecting Alex to headline in Kent for the first time, but at this short notice we have had no alternative but to move the fight,”

‘Nevertheless, we’re delighted to work again in association with renowned promoter Steve Wood and his VIP Boxing Promotions team who already had a great show in place for that date and now with Dilmaghani v Fonseca added as the main event, together we are thrilled to present a fantastic evening of Championship Boxing, live on Channel 5,”

‘Alex will get a fabulous opportunity to show why he is the dangerman in the 130lb division and why he has been avoided like the plague by his rivals. This is a real fight for Alex against a hard and experienced fighter in Fonseca who only has two very competitive losses against elite world level fighters in Gervonta Davis and Tevin Farmer. I’m seriously excited about this fight and I can’t wait to see Alex perform to his best and show precisely what I have been talking about – that’s he’s boxing’s best kept secret.”

Chief support on the talent stacked undercard sees undefeated starlets Jack ‘The Giant Killer’ Flatley and Harry ‘Hammer Time’ Scarff fight it out over 10 rounds for the former’s English super-welter title. Bolton wonder Flatley, a former national amateur finalist at both junior and senior level, is yet to be beaten in 16 but the ex-England international can expect to be stretched right to the limit by 7-0 Derby six footer Scarff in a mouthwatering match-up.

Wood is thrilled to add the premium Dilmaghani-Fonseca title showdown to top his already quality stacked show and deliver fans a thrilling night of action. He said, “It was short notice, but I’m pleased that VIP Boxing Promotions could assist Mick Hennessy and Channel 5. We’re excited to add the International title fight between Dilmaghani and Fonseca to the show that will compliment the English title showdown between the unbeaten contenders Flatley and Scarff, plus some of our best young talent will get tremendous exposure on 5Spike.”

Promoter Hennessy’s son, Michael Hennessy Jr, an all action middleweight who is undefeated in two, is set to feature in a six rounder and a full undercard featuring several of Steve Wood’s rising talents is set to garnish an unmissable night of entertainment.

Passions are sure to run high when Darwen’s robust Mickey Ellison (9-2) locks horns with Manchester technician Charlie Schofield (unbeaten in 16) in a seriously spicy looking eliminator for the English super-middleweight belt.

Popular Wigan welterweight James Moorcroft and Oldham’s turbo charged Andy Kremner will be banking to triumph in separate six rounders before clashing against each other back at the Bolton Whites in December. The former goes up against Manchester circuit fighter Sam Omidi whilst the returning Kremner seeks to become the first to stop Cannock tough man Lee Gunter.

Prestwich pressure fighter Sean Ben Mulligan, beaten just once in 11, endeavours to edge yet further up the domestic super-welter rankings by prevailing in a Roses rumble with 71 fight Driffield warmonger Danny ‘Lethal’ Little.

Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon debuts over four rounds against nine fight Lithuanian Vaida Maseokaite, a regular visitor to these shores.

Stretford’s Bradley Rea, Wigan’s Andrew Fleming and Stockport’s Jack Booth are three local lads who’ll be seeking to extend their perfect slates. Middleweight Rea, described as ‘a serious talent’ by promoter Wood, will be hoping to go seven-up in an Anglo-Scottish affair with Stranraer’s significantly more seasoned Paul Allison. Also over six, Fleming, a strong super-lightweight southpaw, intends to stretch his streak to eight against an opponent still to be announced while Matthew Hatton’s all-action super-middle starlet Booth will be looking to defuse ‘Baltic Bomber’ Genadij Krejevskij from Lithuania in an intriguing international four-rounder.

Hennessy Sports would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to the supporters and local fighters on the original card. Members of the public who have purchased tickets for the Mote Park Theatre can go to their original point of purchase for a full refund.