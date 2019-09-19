Ultimate Boxxer 5: Running Order for London

RINGSIDE

The running order for UB5 has been announced, with the first undercard fight scheduled for 6.15pm on Friday evening.

The guest list at The O2 includes the likes of Ohara Davies, Enzo Maccarinelli, Anthony Yarde, Ashley Theophane and Charlie Edwards.

Former Love Island winner Jack Finchem will also be in attendance at the Indigo.

Running order:

6.15pm – Sean Fennell v Daniel Alder 4×3

6.33pm – Linus Udofia v Liam Griffiths 4×3

6.56pm – Youssef Khoumari v Sean Davis 4×3

7.19pm – Derrick Osaze v TBA Both 4×3

8pm – On Air (BT Sport)

8.10pm – QF1 Egbunike v Fuller

QF 2 Hawes v Ejakpovi

QF 3 Syrett v Robinson

QF4 O’Connor v Donnelly

Between Quarters and Semis

Mick Learmonth v Pawel Strykowski 4 x 3

Semi Finals Approx. 9.40pm

SF 1 Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

SF2 Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4

6 x 3 – Between Semis and Finals

Florian Marku v Miroslav Serban 6 x 3

Approx. 11pm

FINAL – Winner of SF1 v SF2