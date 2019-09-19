Ryan Garcia inks Golden Boy mega-deal, agrees Romero Duno fight

World Boxing News

📸 Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia has ended his tiff with promoters Golden Boy by signing what the youngster labeled one of, ‘the most lucrative deals for a prospect in history.’

The move brings Garcia back in line with Oscar De La Hoya and GBP President Eric Gomez, whom ‘Kingry’ thanked after previously going to war with on social media.

“Just signed one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the History of the sport. Thank you to my team and (Oscar and Eric).

“Actions speak louder than words. I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy my family and that we’re going to be in this together as I fulfill my dreams.

“Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I just want to tell all of our fans: Enjoy the ride!” said Garcia.

Golden Boy and Garcia solidified their pact as the popular lightweight sensation extends his multi-year agreement with the company.

The rising star will make his return in the co-main event of Canelo vs. Kovalev. Additional details will be announced shortly but Garcia stated it will be against Romero Duno.

Garcia initially caused a storm for turning down Duno as a late replacement for Avery Sparrow at the weekend.

One of the most exciting and innovating talents in boxing, Garcia is a native of Victorville, Calif. He has an appeal that is already reaching mainstream audiences, demonstrating that his potential for worldwide success is limitless.

The 21-year-old pugilist has already defeated tough contenders such as Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez. But as he gets closer to a world title opportunity, Garcia has extended his contract with Golden Boy in one of the most lucrative deals in history for a boxing prospect.







OSCAR

De La Hoya was obviously delighted at securing Garcia’s services.

“One of our defining features as a company is to develop champions and make them into stars,” he said .

“From the second we discovered Garcia, we knew he was different. We knew he was special. We knew he could move the needle.

“Besides his amazing talent, he brings an outside appeal that few fighters can achieve. At the same time, he also needs the right environment to develop, and that environment is with us.

“Under our guidance, I have no doubt that this young, charismatic fighter will become the biggest star in the sport.”