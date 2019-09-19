Kim Poulsen out of Ashley Theophane’s 50th victory bid, show goes on

Phil Jay

A report in Denmark stated Kim Poulsen has pulled out of a clash with Ashley Theophane scheduled for next month in Gilleleje.

Poulsen was due to face Theophane on October 5th, although has now withdrawn citing scheduling problems with training.

It represents the second time Poulsen has cancelled a fight with an English opponent recently.

Martin Murray and Poulsen were scheduled to trade blows on July 12, although the Dane never made it to the ring.

The Danish report states: “Kim Poulsen will not meet Ashley Theophane at Quaestor Pro Boxing’s event in Gilleleje on October 5. The Dane has found it necessary to report this matter to the promoter.

“Poulsen works alternately on day and night shifts, which has made it difficult for him to prepare optimally for the difficult task that Theophane would otherwise be just.

“Ashley Theophane writes on Facebook that he still has to box in Gilleleje and that he is looking forward to getting a new opponent.”

Theophane wrote: ‪”Kim Poulsen (28-5) has pulled out of our fight on October 5th, just like he pulled out against world title challenger Martin Murray in June. The show goes on, waiting on a replacement opponent.”







REACTION

WBN asked Theophane for his initial reaction to the news, to which the Londoner replied: “I’m looking forward to fighting in Denmark and putting on a great show for the Danish people,” Theophane told World Boxing News.

“When I turned professional in 2002, I never thought I’d achieve what I have to date. British champion, 4x International Champion, world title challenger, headlining in Las Vegas and five years with Mayweather Promotions.

“I’m focused and determined to achieve my 50th professional win on October 5th. It’s a shame Kim Poulsen couldn’t be in the opposite corner but the show must go on.”

‘Treasure’ also added further news that former world champion Kassim Ouma is one of the names being considered as a replacement.

Ouma last fought in March. He’s lost eleven of his last fifteen contests.

The 40 year-old last recorded a win in April 2016.

