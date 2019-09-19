Daniel Dubois, Frank Bruno put on a show for Dale Youth ahead of title bout

RINGSIDE

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Daniel Dubois spent his afternoon at the Dale Youth Boxing Club in Ladbroke Grove.

Joined by heavyweight legend and former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno, Dubois put on a show for local school children at a special workout ahead of his Commonwealth Championship fight next week.

Dubois donated some tickets to the children present and offered advice to the youngsters who watched on as he performed a pad routine with mentor Bruno.

As the children chanted his name and cheered on the undefeated former Dale Youth Club member, Dubois gave some encouragement to them:

“It starts in the boxing gym. My advice is to stay in the gym, have a dream, stay focused and give it 100%.”

After taking the 22-year-old Dubois on the pads, British boxing legend Frank Bruno reaffirmed to the media in attendance that he believes Daniel Dubois will go on to become a heavyweight world champion.

“Daniel is a very, very good prospect. I believe he can go to the very top of the sport”, said Bruno.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.