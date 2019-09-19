‘Selfie’ respect as starstruck Sergey Kovalev dwarfs Canelo in first meeting

World Boxing News

It was all smiles and selfies as Sergey Kovalev ditched any intimidation tactics for his forthcoming super-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

The pair went face-to-face at a kick-off press conference at Union Station in Los Angeles, California.

Kovalev was more interested in taking snaps and shaking Canelo’s hand, rather than staring him down for their light-heavyweight meeting.

As Canelo and Kovalev formally announced their twelve-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title, the media interest was massive.

No trash-talking took place. The champions proved respect can overshadow bad blood at an amicable gathering of both sides.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo v Kovalev will be streamed live on DAZN.

Speaking about his challenge to become a four-weight champion, Canelo said: “I’m very grateful to all the fans as always. I’m very motivated here. It’s an honor for me to share the ring with a fighter like Kovalev who I met in 2012. Now we’re about to make history.

“I know it’s going to be the most difficult fight of my professional career. I will give the best I have in the ring and that day we can yell “Viva Mexico.”

KOVALEV

Three-time light-heavyweight title holder, Kovalev, who was visibly huge compared to Canelo, was clearly happy to be involved.

“I’m very happy to be here back in Los Angeles,” he said. “Thanks to God and thanks to Canelo and his team for making this opportunity to get this fight.

“I think this is a big test for me in my boxing career because this is one of the best fighters in the world in boxing right now.

“I’m happy and I am excited. Thank you very much for your support.”







Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor.

It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.