WBC President proud of Franchise Champion Canelo challenging Kovalev

Canelo Alvarez can write his name in the history books of boxing forever, according to World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Recently, the WBC franchise champion and three divisions title holder announced he will seek to conquer the light heavyweight division by facing Russian Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev.

The fight will take place on November 2 of this year at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“#CaneloKovalev it’s official. I’m happy to announce I’ll be moving up two categories to face one of the most powerful adversaries in this division.

“November 2nd at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas will be one of the biggest challenges in my career. Let’s make history together and become 4x World Champion.”

The World Boxing Council moved to congratulate Canelo for this courageous decision. With which he will seek to continue writing his name with golden letters in the history of the sport.

“If the Mexican wins the fight with Sergey Kovalev he will achieve a feat in the boxing history,” said the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán.

“It would be a feat of great dimensions and magnitude. Kovalev is not just any fighter, he is a boxer who has been tested with the greats.

“He put Andre Ward, one of the most important fighters of recent times on the canvass. This upcoming fight will certainly be a great test.”







In further statements to the media, Mauricio described “Canelo” as the boxer who currently invigorates the world of boxing, commenting: “He`s a worthy representative of the WBC.

“It will be a great month of November when Canelo returns to the activity. It will be an exacting fight. He’s leaping divisions to 175 pounds. It’s another tremendous and audacious challenge in the Mexican’s illustrious career.

“It`s a difficult fight and an important commitment. Saul will climb up two divisions with a lot of difference in weight and physique,” observes Mauricio.