Shields v Habazin: Non-TV undercard set for October 5

An all-Detroit shootout and an appearance by an exciting and popular international female fighter will highlight the non-televised undercard of the Saturday, October 5 event at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Mich that is headlined by the Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin 154-pound title fight live on SHOWTIME.

“Homecoming for Herstory,” features undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields taking on former world champion Ivana Habazin in a battle for the WBO Junior Middleweight World and WBC Diamond Super Welterweight Championships.

The SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT telecast will also see undefeated Saginaw, Mich., heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (19-0, 13 KOs) facing Czech Republic’s once-beaten Pavel Sour (11-1, 6 KOs).

In support will be an exciting five-fight mix of local and international talent, topped by a classic “All Detroit” 10-round showdown between West Detroit’s WBO No. 13-rated super flyweight Jarico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (12-0-1, 8 KOs) and East Detroit’s James “O.G.” Smith (13-2, 7 KOs).

Stepping in for her third pro fight in the U.S., IBO Super Welterweight Champion Hannah Rankin (7-3, 1 KO) from Glasgow Scotland takes California-based veteran Erin Toughill (7-5-1) in a six-round showcase.

“Homecoming for Herstory” is promoted by Salita Promotions. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Dort Center box office.

Also scheduled for action will be Saginaw, Mich., cruiserweight Robert Simms (9-3, 3 KOs) going into a six-round battle against Columbus, Ohio’s Michael Glasscox (6-3-2, 5 KOs); undefeated Kazakhstani heavyweight Izim Izbaki (2-0, 1 KO) facing Mount Morris, Michigan’s Troy Albring over four rounds; and undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas (3-0-1, 2 KOs), one of the last of the young fighters trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward, taking on Indiana’s Norfleet Stitts in a four-rounder to open the card.