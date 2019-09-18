Rob Hunt bidding to cause Anthony Tomlinson upset this month

RINGSIDE

📷Rob Ellis

Rob Hunt is hoping to upset the odds this weekend as he goes in search of the IBF Continental Welterweight Title.

The Stafford boxer (26-5-2) travels to the Magna Centre, Rotherham, to take on hot prospect Anthony Tomlinson (10-0) for the vacant strap.

Sheffield’s Tomlinson, the current Central Are Champion, has made an unbeaten start to life in the paid ranks but Hunt is hoping his experience will give him the edge when the pair clash on Saturday evening.

“I know he’s strong and has had a good start to his professional career,” Hunt told bcb-promotions.com. “That said, I’ve had a full camp for this one and am confident.

“My win this year was just to keep the ring rust off, I got the phone call for this fight straight after which was perfect timing. I’ve had a hard 12 week camp and feel the fittest – physically and mentally – I’ve ever been.

Having this opportunity to fight for such a big title means the world to me. Anthony is a tough test but I’m hoping my experience and fitness will see me through.

“For all family and friends who have brought tickets to come and support me I would to say a big ‘thank you’. I’ll be doing my all to bring that belt back to Stafford.”