18
Sep
2019

Third fight in three months for Prince Patel, faces ex-world title challenger

World Boxing News 18/09/2019
Prince Patel

Britsh bantamweight Prince Patel is back in action once against this weekend, just weeks after a return to form in August.

The 26 year-old, who is 23-1-1 as a pro, lost out to Michell Banquez in an IBO world title fight on the Amir Khan v Billy Dib card over the summer.

Fast forward 43 days, and Patel made his comeback in Egypt on August 24, defeating Iddi Kayumba via fifth-round KO. The fight took place at the ACE Club in Victory Square, Cairo.

Now, refreshed once again less than a month later, Patel dons his gloves again to face 60-fight veteran Luis Melendez.

The 39 year-old Colombian last fought in April 2018 when losing to current WBC champion Nordine Oubaali in France.

Melendez needs a win to avoid calls for his retirement, whilst Patel is looking for another scalp on his way to another world title shot.

Patel v Melendez happens at the Sporthalle in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany as a headliner in its own right.

Heavyweights Jens Tietze (13-1) and David Wilken (11-1) both feature on the card in separate eight-round contests.


