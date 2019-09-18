Third fight in three months for Prince Patel, faces ex-world title challenger

World Boxing News

Britsh bantamweight Prince Patel is back in action once against this weekend, just weeks after a return to form in August.

The 26 year-old, who is 23-1-1 as a pro, lost out to Michell Banquez in an IBO world title fight on the Amir Khan v Billy Dib card over the summer.

Fast forward 43 days, and Patel made his comeback in Egypt on August 24, defeating Iddi Kayumba via fifth-round KO. The fight took place at the ACE Club in Victory Square, Cairo.

Now, refreshed once again less than a month later, Patel dons his gloves again to face 60-fight veteran Luis Melendez.

The 39 year-old Colombian last fought in April 2018 when losing to current WBC champion Nordine Oubaali in France.

Melendez needs a win to avoid calls for his retirement, whilst Patel is looking for another scalp on his way to another world title shot.

Patel v Melendez happens at the Sporthalle in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany as a headliner in its own right.

Heavyweights Jens Tietze (13-1) and David Wilken (11-1) both feature on the card in separate eight-round contests.







RELATED ARTICLES

Quick return as Prince Patel seeks Africa title in Egypt on Saturday night Prince Patel travelled to Cairo this week to continue his globetrotting efforts on the back of disappointment in an IBO title clash. Bidding for the bantamweight crown on the Amir Khan undercard, Patel was beaten convincingly by Michell Banquez. Now refreshed and giving himself little time to think about the loss, Patel will battle Tanzanian […]