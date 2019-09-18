Kell Brook back with Dominic Ingle, unable to hit 147 for Terence Crawford

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Kell Brook has affectively ruled out facing Terence Crawford this year after teaming back up with old trainer Dominic Ingle.

World Boxing News broke the news of a split between the pair in October 2018, with Brook fighting under his friend John Fewkes for a one-off bout with Michael Zerafa.

With two fights in just over two years, Brook needs to get a move on if the 33 year-old is going to make an impact before retirement.

During 2019, an early career finish looked a distinct possibility, as WBN reported at the time. ‘The Special One’ had lost his drive and focus yet again.

Returning to Ingle seems to be the catalyst to give it one more shot, although the Yorkshireman admits making welterweight is off-limits right now.

“I’m back in training and getting fitter, getting lighting and looking to fight end of November or December,” Brook told ESPN.

“I’ve got my desire back and everyone in the gym is pushing each other. We’ve got Billy Joe Saunders, Kid Galahad, Liam Williams, John Joe Joyce and Yves Ngabu all pushing each other.

“I’m looking for big names and I feel I’ve got a lot more to give. I believe at this stage it’s going to be at super welterweight.”

Crawford, the current WBO ruler at 147, had offered Brook the chance to oppose him on December 14 in New York.

That opportunity is now likely to fall to number one contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas.







SMITH

Should Brook get comfortable at 154 and put a couple of wins in the bank, whilst remaining focused, there’s no reason why a clash with Crawford can’t happen in the second half of 2020.

But that’s all down to Brook’s discipline, something which has been lacking more and more of late.

Brook also has the option of an all-British battle with Liam Smith, a major reason why the Liverpool man linked up with Eddie Hearn.

It’s possible the pair could share the same bill by the end of 2019. A huge UK blockbuster could then take place in the spring of next year.