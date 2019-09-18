EXCLUSIVE: Bob Arum urges Manny Pacquiao ‘get Floyd Mayweather, then retire’

Phil Jay

Manny Pacquiao took far too many hits in his last fight and should consider retirement soon, that’s the view of the Filipino Senator’s former promoter Bob Arum.

The ‘Pacman’ has been praised since defeating Keith Thurman in July, out-pointing a champion ten years his junior.

At 40, Pacquiao is now considered the best welterweight in the world, ahead of pretenders to his crown Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Spence has the opportunity to overhaul Pacquiao with victory over Shawn Porter next week. A win would see Spence could become a unified champion.

Pacquiao attempting to keep up or even mix it with that kind of fighter can be detrimental to his health, says Arum.

The Top Rank boss believes his former star boxer should push hard to land a Floyd Mayweather rematch and then walk away from the sport.

“Pacquiao, I promoted him for many, many years. He’s an exceptionally good human being, really a fine guy, extraordinarily charitable and a delight,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News. “But he’s (almost) 41-years-old. And if you’re 41 you can’t take punishment. You can’t take blows like he did in the Thurman fight.

“Sure, he won that fight – but he took a lot of punishment. That punishment is going to have a serious effect on how he lives the rest of is life.

“If he gets Mayweather, do that fight and retire. If he doesn’t get Mayweather he should retire. It’s not worth it for him to continue boxing.”

Arum’s words will come as a blow, especially to those fans enjoying Pacquiao’s renaissance period.

MAYWEATHER

For now, Pacquiao is just enjoying being in the mix for the bigger fights. Mikey and Danny Garcia are the latest contenders to be linked with a future battle.

But Mayweather is the one everybody wants. ‘Money’ is currently looking into some type of exhibition between the pair in Japan.

That’s not what anyone is hoping for at this moment in time. A huge Las Vegas Pay-Per-View is the order of the day and the best way for both men to go out.

The first clash was a huge disappointment, and with the ability to make $200 million-plus from a rematch, it’s a major headache for Pacquiao that Mayweather won’t make yet another comeback.

