Eddie Hearn talks Anthony Crolla farewell, fans want Derry Mathews trilogy

📸 Dave Thompson

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is expecting a highly-charged atmosphere in Manchester as Anthony Crolla bows out from the sport.

The former world lightweight title holder, 32, is retiring from boxing but wants one final electric night in front of his home fans.

Crolla is awaiting an opponent for a November 2 farewell, which promoter Hearn believes will be a lump in the throat moment.

“For Anthony Crolla, this is the last dance. Manchester has been incredible to Anthony Crolla and Anthony Crolla has been incredible to Manchester,” he pointed out.

“When you look back at what this young man has achieved in his career. When you look back to those night in the arena, John Murray, the draw against Darleys Perez he was robbed in, the rematch where he knocks him out to win the WBA World title.

“Barroso who stopped Kevin Mitchell and no one gave Crolla a chance in that fight. Crolla knocked him out at the arena. Both fights against Jorge Linares and the fight with Ricky Burns.

“He has given us incredible fights and special nights. It will be an emotional moment for him and the city when he takes that final ring walk on November 2.”

Sky Sports Head of Boxing, Adam Smith added: “(I’ve got a ) Big soft spot for Anthony Crolla as does everybody in Manchester. What a ride we have had with him.

“As Eddie has just mentioned all the great fights, the ups, the downs, the real problems that he has had to endure. Winning that World title and going onto fight 24 rounds with Linares and then fight Lomachenko.

“This is Anthony’s last fight, this is the swansong so come out and support him. Because after that, he can come and do some more work on my side of the ring.

“He is an absolute pleasure to have covered and he will have a great career in the future, I have no doubts.

“I am really excited about this night, back in Manchester at the famous arena, bring on November 2.”







MATHEWS III

Many names have been linked to facing Crolla in his 45th and final outing. Fans have offered up the likes of Kevin Mitchell and Tommy Coyle.

Some have even pushed the name of Derry Mathews for a third fight. Crolla lost the first and drew the second, with Mathews himself retiring in 2017.

One last dance 👀👀👀 — derry mathews (@derrymathews23) September 17, 2019

“Come on. Crolla vs Mathews 3 is still a dream,” said one fan. Whilst another stated: “I want it to be Mathews or Kevin Mitchell.”

Mathews even sent out a teasing tweet that he may be ready for ‘one last dance’ at the age of 36.

All will be revealed soon.