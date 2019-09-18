Dave Coldwell eyes Jordan Gill win, title run after summer development

RINGSIDE

Jordan Gill’s loss to Enrique Tinoco back in May was a shock to many. The Chatteris featherweight was making grand progress under Dave Coldwell with a number of resounding wins and when it appeared that Gill was about to make a leap up in class, his undefeated record was swiped by the rugged Mexican.

Gill admitted an issue with not being 100% on the day on the fight, and now he has the chance to regroup and start again with an outing this Thursday in Italy. Coldwell believes his man is much improved following the dramatic experience.

“The fight with Tinoco was a horrible night in the corner,” revealed Coldwell. “I know Jordan as well as anyone as I try to know my boxers inside out, and I knew something was amiss in the first few rounds as he was getting hit far too frequently and he just didn’t look right.

“When it came out after the fight that he wasn’t at his best and didn’t want to pull out then it all made sense to me. Jordan is a quality fighter and I hope he has many more chances to prove that because I know full well what he’s capable of.”

On his upcoming fight, Coldwell is expecting massive improvements from his charge. “The summer months have been brilliant for Jordan and his development.

“He was part of a team that I took over to Los Angeles and some of the sparring he got there was so crucial for when I think he moves up a gear. The key for Jordan now is to get a win and get back to where he was.

“I know he’s a quality fighter and he’s now got a chance to rebuild from that loss and fulfil the potential that he has. After Thursday, we want to get back to winning titles.”