Darren Townley back in action in Bournemouth on Saturday night

RINGSIDE

Darren Townley says his goals are to win the Southern Area championship – and discover the new Scott Dann.

The 31 year old from Plymouth is back in the ring in Bournemouth on Saturday, September 21.

He’s looking to get his career back on track after a shock loss last time out – and also planning for the future of boxing in his home city.

Townley set up the Legends Gym in Plymstock earlier this year and says he’s “flat out” with personal training sessions and classes.

He is also in the process of setting up an amateur boxing club and hopes that somewhere in Plymouth, there’s a fighter with the potential to match Dann’s achievements.

He is the last fighter from the city to win the British title and Townley said: “Fighters like Scott Dann don’t come along very often.

“We do have some talented lads coming through in Plymouth and their aim is to get as far as Scott did.

“But not many boxers get that far.

“I know how hard professional boxing is and what Scott achieved in his career was amazing.

“The goal for me is the Southern Area title and if I can get that, I will look to push on. But at the moment, I’m not looking past my next fight.”

Promoter Steve Bendall has yet to confirm who Townley will face as he looks to rebuild from a loss to journeyman Naheem Chaudhry.

“I was boxing his head off and then got caught,” said Townley. “These things happen in boxing, but it had never happened to me before as an amateur or professional.

“I want a rematch to put the record straight and my manager (Steve Goodwin) still believes I’m good enough to win the Southern Area title.”