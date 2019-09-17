Petr Petrov re-focused on Friday after Ryan Garcia failed agreement

RINGSIDE

In a chaotic turn of events, former lightweight contender Petr Petrov (40-6-2, 21 KOs) is back on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked n’ Loaded” main event scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 20, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Over the weekend, Petrov, 36, was close to finalizing a deal as a last minute replacement for Ryan Garcia, but the agreement never materialized and left Garcia off the Los Angeles-area card he was headlining on Saturday.

“Things like this happen,” said Petrov, who will face Tennessee’s Dedrick Bell (23-30-1, 11 KOs) on Friday night. “I’ve switched my focus back onto Bell and making sure I’m ready for whatever he brings.”

Petrov, who lives in Madrid, Spain, but conducts most of his training camp in sparring-rich Los Angeles, is back on the title hunt after coming up empty two years ago against then WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan. His eight-round fight against Bell will be his third fight of the year after scoring two knockout wins in March and May.

Bell, on the other hand, is in the midst of his best run since turning professional ten years ago. He has won five in a row and 11 of his last 12.

Tickets for “Locked n’ Loaded” are priced at $40 and $100 and are available for purchase at ThompsonBoxing.com, or by calling 714-935-0900.

All fights will be streamed live on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via our Facebook page, YouTube channel and ThompsonBoxing.com. Beto Duran will handle blow-by-blow duties, while Doug Fischer provides expert, color commentary. The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-feature, junior bantamweight prospect Mario Hernandez (9-1-1, 3 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. faces Jesse Ruiz (6-3-2, 5 KOs) of Tucson, Ariz. is a bout set for six-rounds.



Featherweight veteran Isaac Zarate (16-5-3, 2 KOs) of San Pedro, Calif. meets Roberto Meza (12-2, 6 KOs) of Temecula, Calif. in a scheduled six-rounder.

Also on “Locked n’ Loaded,” unbeaten featherweight prospect Anthony Chavez (8-0, 3 KOs) of Redlands, Calif. fights Aleem Jumakhonov (7-2-2, 4 KOs) of Reseda, Calif. (six-rounds).

Opening the show are featherweights Arnold Dinong (5-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, Calif. and Prisco Marquez (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Austin, Tex. (six-rounds).