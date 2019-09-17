Michel Rivera, Jonathan Esquivel and Petr Khamukov compete on Quillin v Angulo

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten prospects will enter the ring as lightweight Michel Rivera competes in an eight-round bout against Jose Luis Gallegos, middleweight Jonathan Esquivel steps in for an eight-round fight against Justin Steave and middleweight Petr Khamukov duels Randy Fuentes in a four or six round showdown on Saturday, September 21 as part of FS2 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT from Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Jeison Rosario was originally scheduled to face Bakhram Murtazaliev in Prelims action, but was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

The event is headlined by former world champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin dueling hard-hitting Alfredo Angulo in a 12-round super middleweight showdown in the main event of FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.rabobankarena.com and AXS.com.

Undercard attractions are highlighted by undefeated bantamweight Antonio Russell (15-0, 11 KOs) battling former title challenger David Carmona (21-6-5, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout and 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (10-0, 10 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight attraction against Mexico’s Mario Alberto Perez Navarro (5-4-2, 2 KOs). Plus, unbeaten lightweight Jerry Perez (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on Colombia’s Marlon Olea (14-5, 12 KOs) in an eight-round fight, Mexican prospect Francisco Ochoa (15-0, 9 KOs) faces Clay Burns (8-5-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight tussle and Oklahoma City’s Aaron Morales (7-0, 3 KOs) duels Los Angeles-native Sergio Quiroz (6-2, 1 KO) for an eight-round bantamweight match.

Additional fights include unbeaten Viktor Slavinskyi in an eight round super featherweight attraction against Phoenix’s Jesus Aguinaga, undefeated bantamweight Robert Rodriguez battling Mexico’s Hugo Rodriguez in a six-round fight. Rounding out the fights are bouts featuring unbeaten bantamweight Jose Balderas stepping into the ring for a six-round bantamweight battle against Houston’s Josue Morales and a six-round super bantamweight showdown featuring Los Angeles-native Daniel Guzman taking on Mexico’s Roberto Pucheta.

The 21-year-old Rivera (16-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2016 and is unbeaten, including a 10-round decision victory over then undefeated Marco Acevedo in 2017. Fighting out of his native Dominican Republic, Rivera made his U.S. debut in June with a victory over previously unbeaten Rene Tellez Giron. He will be opposed by the 24-year-old Gallegos (16-7, 12 KOs) who fights out of Chicago



Representing Anaheim, California, Esquivel (11-0, 10 KOs) most recently delivered a first round knockout over Gregory Clark in July and has knocked out his last three opponents. A pro since 2017, the 24-year-old will take on the 33-year-old Steave (10-2, 4 KOs) who fights out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has won four of his last five fights entering September 21.

A 2016 Russian Olympian, Khamukov (3-0) turned pro in 2018 and has picked up three victories, including most recently defeating Nodar Tskhovrebadze in February. The 28-year-old will be opposed by the 31-year-old Fuentes (9-8-1, 2 KOs), who fights out of McAllen, Texas and is coming off a decision victory in July.