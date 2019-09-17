Mandatory Chantelle Cameron warns Katie Taylor, ‘If you move up, I will too!’

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Cameron goes into the defence of her WBC Silver lightweight title on November 9 as the mandatory challenger for Taylor’s WBC belt.

The 28 year old from Northampton knows she may have to wait six months for her shot – but said: “Katie can’t avoid me forever.

“I have a feeling Katie may move up. That’s the rumour I’ve heard and if that happens, I will move up as well.

“I will always be there.

“Everyone wants to fight Katie and a fight with me makes sense.

“We were both good amateurs with good styles and it’s a fight people want to see.

“There’s talk of Katie fighting Amanda Serrano, but I’m here and people want to see us fight each other.

“I want to beat Katie and make history.

“If Katie wants to prove she’s the best lightweight in the world, she needs to beat Delfine Persoon in a rematch and then fight me.

“I still say Delfine is the No 1 in the division. I thought she beat Katie and if they have a rematch and Delfine wins, I’m happy to fight her.

“Me and Delfine is also an entertaining fight.

“We have similar styles. She’s strong and fit, but she isn’t as technical as me. I think I can outbox her. I wouldn’t stand and trade with her because she’s strong and she doesn’t stop throwing punches.

“It’s an interesting division.”