Kelcie Ball ready to go ahead of Denzel Bentley clash on Sept 27

RINGSIDE

Kelcie Ball is confident of bursting Denzel Bentley’s bubble when the pair clash at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, 27th September.

The Tamworth boxer steps in with the 10-0 prospect over eight rounds knowing that a victory can propel him back into title contention.

Ball, 10-1, has moved up to middleweight following his solitary career loss last year and is confident of upsetting Londoner Bentley on his home-turf.

“I’m feeling fit and ready to go,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It is certainly a dangerous fight, he’s had 10 wins out of 10 and eight of them have been by stoppage. I’m not going to be in there for a move around though, or to make him look good like the others may have.

“I’ll be in his face and fighting fire with fire if that’s what he brings. It can certainly boost me right back up rankings and get me more big fights and big pay days, so it’s a big fight for us both.

“You could argue he’s my toughest opponent to date but it is close between him and Ryan Kelly whereas I’m definitely his toughest test so far. Let’s see how he gets on.

“I have no pressure on me for this fight. No fans to please, no tickets to sell; I’ve just got turn up and do my thing. The pressure is on him and we will see how he deals with it.”

‘Cannon’ has been sparring Sam Eggington in preparation to Friday’s fight night, which is promoted by Frank Warren and is headlined by Daniel Dubois’ Commonwealth Heavyweight Title clash with Ebenezer Tetteh. Eggington, a former Commonwealth and British Champion, travel to Italy to challenge for the IBF International Super Welterweight Title.

Ball believes that experience will stand him in good stead this weekend.

“Sparring with Sam is great preparation,” he added. “He’s a tough, come forward fighter who can bang. He’s operated at a high level and that sparring, along with the work put in with my trainer, Shaun Cogan at Smokin Joe’s, will stand me in good stead.

“I’ve been in there with better opposition and I have been sparring with better, more experienced lads, so I don’t fear what Denzel brings.

“Camp has gone great up to now and I’m ready for whatever comes my way next Friday.”