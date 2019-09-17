Irish prospects Pierce O’Leary and Paddy Donovan debut on Oct 11

RINGSIDE

October 11, 2019 may well end up going down as a crucial date in Irish boxing history.

For the first time, the professional boxing world will have the chance to assess the island’s finest young talents in Pierce O’Leary and Paddy Donovan when they take to the stage in Belfast.

With a staggering 22 national titles between them, Dublin’s top prospect O’Leary and Limerick’s Top Rank signee Donovan are turning over under great expectations.

‘Big Bang’ O’Leary recently signed with MTK Global at just 19 years of age and is eager to make his mark on the #MTKFightNight at the famous Ulster Hall having foregone the chance to compete at world and Olympic amateur level.

Donovan, meanwhile, scooped a World silver medal at the juniors and had also seemed destined for Olympic glory before opting to join the paid ranks under the guidance of former world champion Andy Lee.

With the two bidding to snatch some headlines on the undercard of Paddy Barnes and Jay Harris’ hotly-anticipated flyweight collision – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide, MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan is full of enthusiasm.

Conlan said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not just for Paddy and for Pierce but for every fan who’s lucky enough to be in the building that night and all those who’ll tune in around the world.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Paddy’s debut in association with our friends at Top Rank, who have already shown great commitment to Irish boxing in the past by signing some guy called Michael Conlan!

“Paddy obviously showed all of his class as an amateur and everyone – including his mentor Andy Lee, who knows a thing or two – is fully confident his undoubted talent will translate to the professional game.

“Pierce is the kind of fighter Dublin can really get behind. He’s exciting to watch. Throughout his amateur career; even when he was picking up all these titles and completely dominating, people were saying his style will be more suited to the pro game.

“All in all, it’s fantastic to have the future of Irish boxing on what was already a big card. It adds another element to the entertainment and I know Paddy and Pierce are both thrilled to be making their debuts on such a stage.

“My advice to fans is to not miss out on seeing the birth of two professional careers that are destined for the very top of this sport.”

Also confirmed for a stellar night of boxing at the iconic Belfast venue is Sean McComb vs. Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez, Marco McCullough’s IBF European super-featherweight title defence against Viorel Simion, former world champion Terry Flanagan taking on Michael Ansah and much more.