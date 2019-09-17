Dillian Whyte ‘left hanging’ by Greg Rutherford, makes Masterchef Q-Finals

World Boxing News

📸 BBC - Celebrity Masterchef

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte had a welcome distraction on social media this week as his appearance on Masterchef UK began to air.

The WBC number one mandatory challenger is currently living under a cloud, career-wise, following an adverse finding in a drugs test.

Whyte was initially flagged during fight week for a battle with Oscar Rivas in London. ‘The Body Snatcher’ was then cleared by the British Board in a hastily-arranged hearing on the day of the bout.

Upon the release of information regarding the goings-on, Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn faced criticism for not divulging to Rivas and his team. Or, for that matter, the World Boxing Council.

With his immediate future in doubt, Whyte wowed the judges on the show, which was taped early this year.

Making a burger widely praised by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, they weren’t too impressed with Whyte’s mayonnaise and ‘floppy’ sweet potato fries.

The heavyweight then moved on to working in a professional kitchen. Whyte assembled an intricate fish dish at Bokan restaurant in Canary Wharf.

Finally, in the round where on contestant headed home, Whyte was the star cook with his teriyaki salmon, bok choi, coconut rice and crispy rice noodle dish.

Despite being left hanging by Greg Rutherford as the former GB athlete also progressed, Whyte was no doubt the top chef of the round.

Whyte will now battle it out with Rutherford for a place in the semi-finals. They will cook alongside soul queen Martha Reeves and French actress Elizabeth Bourgine.

Others appearing on the show this year include Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and TV star Joey Essex.

REACTION

Fans took to Twitter to encourage Whyte after what has been a difficult few weeks for the ex-British title holder.

“Nice to see Dillian Whyte doing so well on Celebrity Masterchef,” said one. Others said: “Love watching you on Masterchef. Nice work.”

“He seems to be a weapon in the kitchen as well as the ring! I’d love to meet him.”







Further comments stated: “Good to see the big man smiling.”

“It’s so good to see you on the TV again and most importantly looking happy.”

“I think you’re a top geezer and I can’t wait to see you back in the ring. My favourite current day heavyweight. You will definitely rise again, I’ve no doubt.”

You can watch Whyte on Wednesday night at 8pm on BBC One in the UK.