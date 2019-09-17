Carlos Morales v Mercito Gesta tops November 14 Golden Boy on DAZN event

RINGSIDE

Carlos “The Solution” Morales (19-4-3, 8 KOs) and Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-2, 17 KOs) will clash in a 10-round lightweight battle between experienced contenders in the main event of the Nov. 13 edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

The event will be streamed live on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The series will also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.

Morales is a 29-year-old former regional champion who exceeded all expectations despite beginning his career with a record of one loss and three draws. Contrary to what one might expect from a start like that, the native of Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Mexico then began a 16-fight win streak, including huge victories against Luis Franco for the NABA Super Featherweight Title and Charles Huerta to defend that belt.

Morales has had some setbacks since then, but against tough fighters such as former world champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado, Ryan Garcia and Rene Alvarado. However, Morales is now campaigning at 135 pounds, where he has already scored two victories and is looking for a big challenge in Gesta.

“I’m back in the gym training very hard,” said Carlos Morales. “I feel strong. I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and exciting my fans with another knockout win!”

Gesta is a 31-year-old Filipino contender who has challenged for a world title on two occasions. Indeed, Gesta faced former world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez in 2012 and challenged former unified champion Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares in 2018. Though facing a tough upset loss to Juan Antonio “Mozo” Rodriguez in the first installment of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights, Gesta has joined forces with Marvin Somodio and is looking for another shot at a world title.

“I’m very thankful to my Golden Boy Family for always believing in me,” said Mercito Gesta. “Come November 14, I’ll be ready and in great shape. I learned a lot from my last fight. With my team, my Dad, and my head trainer Marvin Somodio, I’m going to be well prepared to face the talented Carlos Morales.”

In the co-main event, Charles Huerta (21-6, 12 KOs) of Paramount, Calif. will face Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (30-6, 19 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico in a 10-round fight for the WBO Latino Super Featherweight Title. Both men are eager to reach a top spot in the 130-pound rankings, which make a victory extremely necessary in this fight. Needless to say, these contenders plan to steal the show on Nov. 14.

“I’m excited for the opportunity ahead of me,” said Charles Huerta. “This will be my third fight this year, and I’m ready to step up and face serious contenders like Jonathan Oquendo. I can’t wait until fight night.”

“Everyone knows that my last fight did not go too well, but these things happen in boxing,” said Jonathan Oquendo. “Now I have another opportunity, a fight for the WBO Latino Title. It’s a great opportunity to once again be on the pathway to a world title. I expect this to be a great fight. Huerta is a warrior, so it will be a tremendous battle.”

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (15-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will fight in a 10-round super welterweight battle.

Martin Saldaña (12-0, 5 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. will participate in a six-round super welterweight clash.

Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (13-1, 8 KOs) ofNezahualcoyotl, Mexico will make his highly anticipated return in a six-round featherweight fight against experienced warrior Diuhl Olguin (14-12-3, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Oscar “El Motorcito” Acevedo (5-0) de Garden City, Kansas will return in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Rene Moreno (2-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas will open the night in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Morales vs. Gesta is a 10-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Tecate "THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING." Tickets for Morales vs. Gesta are now on sale and start at $30, not including applicable service charges and taxes.

Tickets for Morales vs. Gesta are now on sale and start at $30, not including applicable service charges and taxes.