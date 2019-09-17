Bernard Hopkins makes lengthy prediction for Manny Pacquiao career

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, like Manny Pacquiao, knows a little about fighting into the twilight of your career.

The now 54 year-old only retired from active duty in boxing three years ago.

And at aged 49, the evergreen Hopkins was a record-breaking unified light-heavyweight world champion.

‘The Executioner’ is predicting an even longer stint in the sport for one said Filipino Senator.

Upon witnessing Pacquiao defeat Keith Thurman in Las Vegas, a title holder ten years his junior, Hopkins says the eight-weight ruler can go comfortably past his half century.

“Pacquaio probably will break my record. Ha can fight way into his 50’s,” Hopkins predicted to Elie Seckbach of ES News.

“That’s because he lives right. He’s got good bounce in his legs. He also got a good spirit. Pacquiao looks energetic. He still looks like he can handle anybody out there that’s younger than him.”

On future opponents for Pacquiao, Hopkins doesn’t see too many of the best welterweights wanting a piece of the dangerous 40 year-old.

“Ain’t too many people grabbin’ Pacquiao to use him as a big name to extend or put credibility on (their) record.

“Manny now is probably ducked by a lot of young fighters,” Hopkins concluded.

MAYPAC 2

Pacquiao has been linked to a huge rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2020. Something which is of considerable interest to the WBA welterweight belt holder.

Mayweather recently stated his intentions to secure big money for an exhibition in Japan. Apparently without the consent of his major rival.







Instead, Pacquiao wants a full-on, American-style Pay-Per-View extravaganza in Las Vegas, pretty much in the same ilk as their 2015 meeting.

That looks increasingly unlikely to longer Mayweather stays out of action as ‘Money’ last graced the ring competitively that same year he fought and defeated Pacquiao.

It seems the only chance fans have is for the pair to get it on over the next twelve months. In what would be a clash that easily generates $200 million-plus in revenue.

Now 42, times is fast running out for the ‘Money’ man to take home another nine-figure check.