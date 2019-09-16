WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight (Sept 2019): Anthony Joshua no longer rated

World Boxing News

📸 Matchroom Boxing

The World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings for September see Anthony Joshua drop out from his previous position in August.

Joshua was a number three after losing his top division crown to Andy Ruiz Jr. back on June 1st in New York.

As per the WBC rules, AJ could be placed on the list for July and August due to his standing without a belt.

Subsequently, Joshua’s confirmation of the Ruiz Jr. rematch – which happened earlier this month, means the Briton is removed.

WBC regulations state any fighter who holds or is contracted to compete for any other organization strap cannot be rated in their system.

It’s a similar story for the other major governing bodies.

The current top ten sees Dillian Whyte stand firm at number one despite an ongoing investigation, whilst Tyson Fury is second.

Whyte’s previous opponent Oscar Rivas has ominously jumped from twelfth to eighth without a fight, something which could be addressed soon.

Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and Adam Kownacki make up the top five.

Povetkin moved from seventh to fourth after beating Hughie Fury in London on August 31.

The likes of Carlos Takam, Michael Hunter, Sergey Kuzmin and Otto Wallin can all expect their numbers to change due to completed bouts already this month.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – SEPT 2019

CHAMPION – DEONTAY WILDER

1 Dillian Whyte (Jamaica/GB)

2 Tyson Fury (GB)

3 Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

4 Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

5 Adam Kownacki (US)

6 Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7 Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)

8 Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada) NABF

9 Dereck Chisora (GB)

10 Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

11 Agit Kabayel (Germany)

12 Joe Joyce (GB)

13 Dominic Breazeale (US)

14 Michael Hunter (US) * CBP/P

15 Charles Martin (US)

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

17 Daniel Dubois (GB) YOUTH/BBB C

18 Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)

19 Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

20 Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

21 Marco Huck (GB)

22 Tyrone Spong (Surinam) LATINO

23 Hughie Fury (GB)

24 Gerald Washington (US)

25 Bryant Jennings (US)

26 Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) AMERICA

27 Kyotaro Fujimoto (Japan)

28 Otto Wallin (Sweden)

29 Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

30 Nathan Gorman (GB)

31 Jermaine Franklin (US)

32 David Price (GB)

33 Tony Yoka (France)

34 Petar Milas (Croatia) MEDITERRANEAN

35 Oleksandr Teslenko (Ukraine/Canada)

36 Junior Fa (New Zealand)

37 Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

38 Tshibuabua Kalonga (Congo/Germany)

39 Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan/US) NABF Jr.

40 Simon Kean (Canada)

* Michael Hunter is yet to officially complete entry to the WBC Clean Boxing Program.