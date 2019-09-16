Terry Flanagan to fight Ghanaian on Oct 11 in Belfast

RINGSIDE

Former world champion Terry Flanagan will take on hard-hitting Ghanaian champion Michael Ansah at #MTKFightNight’s event at Ulster Hall in Belfast on October 11.

Flanagan (34-2, 14 KOs) is part of next month’s huge card, which is live on ESPN+ in the United States in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

The Manchester star will be looking to make it two straight wins in 2019, following his impressive knockout over Jonas Segu in Liverpool back in July.

Ansah (17-9-2, 11 KOs) is the current Ghanaian super-featherweight champion, and has also shared the ring with recent world title challenger Rafael Mensah.

Flanagan said: “I’m delighted to be back in action again. Fighting in Belfast is something I’ve always wanted to do in my career and I can’t wait to compete at the iconic Ulster Hall.

“I was pleased with the win in my last fight and now it’s about building on that momentum as I work towards getting back in the mix at world level at lightweight.

“I’m looking to produce another major performance on October 11 that reminds everyone just what I’m capable of.”

Joining Flanagan on a special night in Belfast is a fantastic flyweight battle between Jay Harris and Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb taking on Emiliano Dominguez, while IBF European champion Marco McCullough defends against Viorel Simion.

A busy undercard includes Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Conrad Cummings, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy, Pierce O’Leary and Ruari Dalton.