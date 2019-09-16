Former champ Josh Wale eyeing three-weight title reign

RINGSIDE

After previously winning belts at bantamweight and super-bantamweight, Josh Wale is on the hunt for titles at featherweight to top off an already successful career.

The former Central Area Super-Bantamweight Champion, and British Bantamweight ruler, will have his second outing at featherweight on September 20 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, live on Freesports.

Last time out in July, his first fight up at 9st, the Barnsley favourite took less than a round to stop Ghana’s Ekow Wilson in an impressive performance. To give that display some context, in just his previous fight (September 2018), Wilson had taken former IBF World Bantamweight Champion Joseph Agbeko 10 rounds.

This time out, Josh – who has 28 wins, 14 KOs, from 41 fights – will face Sergio Gonzalez. The Spanish-based Nicaraguan has lost 17 times in 36 bouts, and will be familiar to British fight-fans after recent duels with Archie Sharp and Leon Woodstock Jr.

Also headlining on the show will be local favourite, Tommy Frank, 11-0 (3). The current Commonwealth Super Flyweight Champion will face Thailand’s Aran Dipaen, 6-1 (5), in an international contest.

“He’s an experienced guy,” stated Wale, 31. “I’m having my second fight at featherweight and am just growing into the weight. Last time out was a good win against a decent opponent, this time it’s about keeping moving forward, getting a win and hopefully then moving on to title fights.

“He’s boxed a lot bigger guys than me. He’s been the distance with Woodstock Jr who’s up at super featherweight. But I’m confident in my power and if I catch anybody right, I’ll hurt them, as I have done throughout my career.

“If it goes the full rounds then I’m happy with that, but I’m just thinking about the performance. It’s all about having another good performance at featherweight. It’s one fight at a time, but I want to put on a good performance, then push on and fight for another title and become a three weight champion.

“I’m really looking forward to this show. I take a great following wherever I go, as I will do in Sheffield at Ponds Forge, but we’re talking with Dennis [Hobson] about me headlining again in Barnsley. When I box at home it’s something else, so that’s what we’re looking at in the future.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on September 20. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).