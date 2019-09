Floyd Mayweather rules list of top money-making Las Vegas boxing events

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

It’s no surprise that the Top 35 largest grossing boxing events of all time in Las Vegas feature a heavy presence from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The retired former five-weight world champion dominates the list, provided by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

‘Money’ is pencilled in six times in the top ten alone, with another six appearances further down the list.

Manny Pacquiao holds only two positions in the top ten, including the number one spot with Floyd. But the Filipino Senator does have nine in total on the Top 35 rankings.

Mayweather last fought in a competitive bout in 2015 against Andre Berto. Although was granted a professional agreement for what was largely an exhibition against Conor McGregor in 2017.

That win pushed Mayweather to 50-0, but remains second on the list to the 2015 encounter with Pacquiao.

The pair hold 21 of the 70 available places before the likes of Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez join on six apeice.

Mike Tyson is one four, whilst rival Evander Holyfield, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley are on three each.

TOP 35 HIGHEST GROSSING BOXING MATCHES – LAS VEGAS

1. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO

MGM, Mayweather Promotions, Top Rank, PPV – 05/02/15

Attendance: 16,219

Gate: $72,198,500.00

2. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. CONOR McGREGOR

T-Mobile, Mayweather Promotions, Zuffa, TGB, PPV – 08/26/17

Att: 13,094

Gate: $55,414,865.79

3. SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ vs GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN

T-Mobile, Golden Boy, TGB, Banner PPV – 09/16/17

Att: 17,318

Gate: $27,059,850.00

4. SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ vs GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN

T-Mobile, Golden Boy, TGB, Banner PPV – 09/15/18

Att: 13,732

Gate: $24,473,500.00

5. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ

MGM, Golden Boy, Warriors, PPV – 09/14/13

Att: 16,146

Gate: $20,003,150.00

6. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. OSCAR DE LA HOYA

MGM, Golden Boy, Don Chargin, PPV – 05/05/07

Att: 15,432

Gate: $18,419,200.00

7. LENNOX LEWIS vs. EVANDER HOLYFIELD II

Thomas and Mack, Don King, PPV – 11/13/99

Att: 17,078

Gate: $16,860,300.00

8. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. MARCOS MAIDANA

MGM, Golden Boy, Warriors, PPV – 05/03/14

Att: 15,718

Gate: $15,024,400.00

9. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. MARCOS MAIDANA II

MGM, Mayweather Promotions, Golden Boy, PPV – 09/13/14

Att: 14,859

Gate: $14,899,150.00

10. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. OSCAR DE LA HOYA

MGM, Golden Boy, Top Rank, PPV – 12/06/08

Att: 14,468

Gate: $14,380,300.00

11 – 20

11. EVANDER HOLYFIELD vs. MIKE TYSON II

MGM, Don King, PPV – 06/28/97 – 16,279 – $14,277,200.00

12. EVANDER HOLYFIELD vs. MIKE TYSON I

MGM, Don King, PPV – 11/09/96 – 16,103 – $14,150,700.00

13. MIKE TYSON vs. PETER MCNEELEY

MGM, Don King, PPV – 08/19/95 – 16,113 – $13,965,600.00

14. FELIX TRINIDAD vs. OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Mandalay Bay, Top Rank, Don King, PPV – 09/18/99 – 11,184 – $12,949,500.00

15. BERNARD HOPKINS vs. OSCAR DE LA HOYA

MGM, Top Rank, Golden Boy, PPV – 09/18/04 – 15,672 – $12,782,650.00

16. SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ vs MIGUEL COTTO

Mandalay Bay, Golden Boy, ROC Nation, PPV – 11/21/15 – 10,198 – $12,470,200.00

17. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. MIGUEL COTTO

MGM, Golden Boy, Don Chargin, PPV – 05/05/12 – 14,612 – $12,000,150.00

18. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ III

MGM, Top Rank, PPV – 11/12/11 – 15,498 – $11,648,300.00

19. JOE CALZAGHE vs. BERNARD HOPKINS

Thomas & Mack, Golden Boy, Don Chargin, HBO – 04/19/08 – 14,345 – $11,636,400.00

20. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. SHANE MOSLEY

MGM, Golden Boy, Don Chargin, PPV – 05/01/10 – 14,038 – $11,032,100.00

21 – 35

21. JUAN MANUEL MARQUEZ vs. EMMANUEL PACQUAIO IV

MGM, Top Rank, PPV – 12/08/12 – 15,403 – $10,888,900.00

22. MIKE TYSON vs. FRANK BRUNO II

MGM, Don King, PPV – 03/16/96 – 16,143 – $10,673,700.00

23. SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ vs. JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR.

T-Mobile, GB, TGB, PPV – 05/06/17 – 17,143 – $10,631,850.00

24. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. RICKY HATTON

MGM, Golden Boy, PPV – 12/08/07 – 15,488 – $10,393,950.00

25. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. ANDRE BERTO

MGM, Mayweather Promotions, PPV – 09/12/15 – 12,947 – 10,062,500.00

26. FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR vs. ROBERT GUERERRO

MGM, Golden Boy, PPV – 05/04/13 – 14,258 – $ 9,922,350.00

27. SHANE MOSLEY vs. OSCAR DE LA HOYA II

MGM, Top Rank, PPV – 09/13/03 – 16,074 – $ 9,840,000.00

28. FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. VICTOR ORTIZ

MGM, Golden Boy, PPV – 09/17/11 – 13,364 – $ 9,000,000.00

29. TIMOTHY BRADLEY vs. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO

MGM, Top Rank, DiBella, PPV – 06/09/12 – 13,229 – $ 8,963,180.00

30. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. SHANE MOSLEY

MGM, Top Rank, PPV – 05/07/11 – 15,422 – $ 8,882,600.00

31. OSCAR DE LA HOYA vs. FERNANDO VARGAS

Mandalay Bay, Top Rank, Main Events, PPV – 09/14/02 – 10,984 – $ 8,871,300.00

32. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. MIGUEL ANGEL COTTO

MGM, Golden Boy, Top Rank, PPV – 11/14/09 – 15,470 – $ 8,847,550.00

33. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. RICKY HATTON

MGM, Golden Boy, Top Rank, PPV – 05/02/09 – 15,368 – $ 8,832,950.00

34. SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ vs DANNY JACOBS

T-Mobile, Golden Boy, PPV – 05/04/19 – 15,730 – $ 8,685,750.00

35. EMMANUEL PACQUIAO vs. TIMOTHY BRADLEY

MGM, Top Rank, PPV – 04/12/14 – 14,099 – $ 7,865,100.00







Highest attendance at a boxing event

**LARRY HOLMES vs. GERRY COONEY

Caesars Palace, Don King, Tiffany, Close Circuit

06/11/82 – 29,214 – $ 6,239,050.00

MOST POSITIONS HELD

Floyd Mayweather – 12

Manny Pacquiao – 9

Oscar De La Hoya – 6

Canelo Alvarez – 6

Mike Tyson – 4

Evander Holyfield – 3

Miguel Cotto – 3

Shane Mosley – 3

Bernard Hopkins – 2

Juan Manuel Marquez – 2

Ricky Hatton – 2

Timothy Bradley – 2

Marcos Maidana – 2

Gennadiy Golovkin – 2

Lennox Lewis – 1

Frank Bruno – 1

Felix Trinidad – 1

Joe Calzaghe – 1

Fernando Vargas – 1

Andre Berto – 1

Robert Guerrero – 1

Victor Ortiz – 1

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – 1

Danny Jacobs – 1

Peter McNeeley – 1

Conor McGregor – 1