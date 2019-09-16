De La Hoya to Arum: Stop fantasizing about Canelo, get Crawford a fight!

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has accused Top Rank counterpart Bob Arum of having a current fascination about Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Arum recently outlined details of Sergey Kovalev’s deal with DAZN, stating Canelo would have to fight on ESPN should he lose to the Russian on November 2.

De La Hoya, upon hearing Arum’s discussion on the matter, told Chris Mannix of DAZN his thoughts.

“It’s like when Bob Arum talks about Canelo and is fantasizing about Canelo,” said De La Hoya. “Well stop worrying about Canelo. Worry about your own fighters like Terence Crawford, for instance.

“He maybe arguably is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world next to Canelo. But Bob can’t get him a fight.

“I’m actually kind of worried about Terence Crawford not getting into the Hall of Fame because of Bob Arum not getting him fights,” he added.

Crawford is lined up to fight on December 14 against WBO number one contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

The headliner will be part of the Richard Commey v Teofimo Lopez mandatory fight, Arum previously informed WBN about.

“Yes, it’s 100% on for December 14. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

COLD WAR

The pair have enjoyed a tempestuous relationship in the past, resulting the infamous ‘Cold War’ between both sides.

Back in 2014, Arum assured fans the war was over and they were firmly on the same page in regards to making future fights together.

“Our relationship is now totally repaired. Whether we do any specific business, we will have a friendly relationship between Todd (duBoef) and me on our side, and Oscar. We’ll have a collegial relationship,” Arum told The New York Daily News at the time.







On the meeting they enjoyed at the time, Arum added: “It was a very emotional meeting. We hugged each other. Oscar meant a lot to me. I meant a lot to him.

“We had a helluva ride together. It was the right thing to do.”