Canelo the legacy chaser, pushed hard for Sergey Kovalev challenge

Sergey Kovalev promoter Kathy Duva says Canelo Alvarez should be lauded for his decision to step up to light-heavyweight on November 2nd.

The Main Events boss was an integral part of Canelo sealing a deal against her fighter for what will be a huge event in Las Vegas.

Duva believes Canelo pushed hard to ensure Kovalev was his next opponent, despite a 15-pound weight differential.

“Canelo is to be praised for asking to challenge Sergey Kovalev,” pointed out Duva. “Win or lose, he will make history!

“Sergey is extremely pleased to get the chance to test his mettle against another future Hall of Famer.

“Anyone who cares at all about the Sweet Science should circle November 2nd on their calendar. I have a feeling that this will be one for the ages.”

On why he chose Kovalev, Canelo added: “The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing.

“That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years.

"Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he's naturally the bigger man. But that's the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face."







KRUSHER

For his part, Kovalev echoed the sentiments of Duva.

“In order to be the best you have to beat the best. I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career.

“Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready on November 2nd.

“Thank you, Main Events, Kathy Duva, Egis Klimas, DAZN and Canelo for making this fight happen.”

