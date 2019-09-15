Tyson Fury needs plastic surgery, rematch delay helpful to Deontay Wilder

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has been given a reprieve by rival Tyson Fury following a long delay to his rematch announcement for Luis Ortiz II.

Wilder had been facing a quick turnaround of fourteen weeks for a signed return with Fury on February 22nd.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was originally set to battle Ortiz on November 9, although November 23rd was then touted.

Horrible gashes suffered by Fury on Saturday night have now given the American at least a month’s breathing space.

A date in December could even be afforded by Wilder due to the length of time Fury will need to recover.

Fury overcame two terrible cuts and a stiff challenge from Otto Wallin to successfully defend his lineal heavyweight title via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110).

The contest happened in front of 8,249 fans at T-Mobile Arena.

Slashed from a punch in the third round, Fury survived some anxious moments and rebounded to take control of the bout.

Wallin buzzed Fury in the 12th round with a left hand, but Fury weathered the last-ditch effort.

Fury immediately sights set on a much-discussed early 2020 rematch with WBC world champion Wilder.

Speaking after the bout to ESPN, Fury signalled his intentions to move on to Wilder on their agreed February 22 date.

“Congrats to Otto. And God bless his father and let him rest in peace,” Fury said. “He would be very proud of Otto’s performance.

“It was a great fight I got cut earlier on the eyelid and changed the fight completely. I couldn’t see out of the left eye and there was a lot of clashes.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum!”

Promoter Frank Warren was more cautious when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live from hospital.

‘The Gypsy King’ was taken for immediate treatment once he left the Las Vegas arena.







PLASTIC SURGERY

Warren says Wilder v Fury 2 is highly likely to be delayed due to required plastic surgery to the facial damage.

“If it doesn’t heal well the fight may have to be pushed back,” Warren said to the BBC. “Hopefully that will not be the case.

“It depends how it heals. If it’s OK it won’t be a problem. It’s not just the fight, it’s the training and sparring. He has to be 100% right.

“We are waiting for a plastic surgeon to come and stitch his eye.

“The cut hampered his performance but, at the end of the day, he prevailed. He will have micro-surgery on the cuts due to one above the eye and one on the eye-lid.

“It gave Wallin a lot of heart,” concluded the Hall of Famer.