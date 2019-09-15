Tyson Fury secures Deontay Wilder rematch with UD despite horrific cuts

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury overcame a horrible gash to set up a massive rematch with Deontay Wilder in February of next year.

Facing undefeated Otto Wallin, Fury was expected to win comfortably. For the first two rounds, it looked as if that would be the case.

But no so. A cut from a punch in third round changed everything. It was a nasty slice on Fury’s eyebrow and caused considerable concern.

Fury dabbed at the eye uncomfortably as Wallin used some unsavory tactics to make it even worse.

Another nick then opened up on the Briton’s eyelid.

Despite being buoyed by Fury’s mangled eye, Wallin only found success in the mid-rounds and the final three minutes.

Other than that, ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ or ‘The Gypsy King’ as he’s known at home, was controlling the pace.

In the ninth and tenth, Fury upped his work-rate in an attempt to get the stoppage, but Wallin just about held firm.

After the completion of the bout, Fury was given the verdict 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 on the cards.

During his interview post-fight with ESPN, the 30 year-old screamed at Wilder that he’s next.

The bout is set to go down on February 22nd back in Las Vegas, according to Fury.

UNDERCARD

In his second fight in a matter of weeks, world champion Emanuel Navarrete produced another impressive display.

A third round win last time out was followed up by a fourth round stoppage this time around.

Out-of-his-depth after giving it a considerable go, Juan Miguel Elorde was badly hurt in the third before being pulled out in the next session.

Jose Zepeda proved too elusive for ex-two weight world title holder Jose Pedraza to the delight of the pro-Mexico crowd.

Zepeda, who lost to Terry Flanagan due to a freak injury in a previous world championship chance, is now closing in on a super-lightweight shot.

Pedraza took too long to get going and only seemed to have Zepeda’s number in the eighth.

In the final two rounds, Zepeda rallied to see out a 97-93 victory with all three judges.







Former world champion Carlos Cuadras recorded the 39th pro win of his career. The Mexican edged a close encounter with Jose Cardenas via majority decision.

Troubled at times, Cuadras rode his luck to get the verdict 95-95 and 96-94 twice.

Headliner Fury’s friend Isaac Lowe won an eight-round featherweight contest against Ruben Hernandez.

The pair were evenly matched for what was due to be a ten-session affair. Changed to eight, it was Lowe who prevailed on the cards.

Scores read 78-74 and 77-75 twice to Lowe.

In a battle of undefeated super bantamweights, Iskander Kharsan defeated Isidro Ochoa via TKO in the fifth round.

The pair kicked off the event coverage on ESPN+ to a largely empty arena.

At lightweight, Gabriel Flores Jr. took every round of six against Miguel Aispuro to improve to 15-0.