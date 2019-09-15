Martin Murray aims to secure big fight for 2020 ahead of Nov 15 return

RINGSIDE

📷Lawrence Lustig

Four-time world title challenger Martin Murray is back in action on the #MTKFightNight in Liverpool on November 15.

The popular St Helens star (38-5-1, 17 KOs) will return at the city’s Olympia alongside team-mate Rocky Fielding – live on ESPN+ in the U.S in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Murray said: “I love fighting and everything that comes with it so I’m really excited and happy to be fighting again on November 15.

“Preparing with my good mate Rocky will really help because we always bounce off each other in camp.

“We’ve always been top mates anyway but to train alongside a world-class fighter like him is good and it’s only going to help my preparations.

“I’m solely focused on November 15 because I know that a good performance here could set me up for another big fight in 2020.”

Further news of fights and fighters on what will be another sensational bill in the proud fighting city of Liverpool will be announced in due course.

The fight night kicks off a spectacular weekend of MTK Global boxing with Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq colliding in an all-Scottish British & Commonwealth bantamweight title fight in Glasgow.