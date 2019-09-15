Jaime Munguia blasts out Patrick Allotey in four, results from California

World Boxing News

At Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Jaime Munguia defended his world title successfully against Patrick Allotey.

Munguia dropped Allotey twice in the third round and once in the fourth before the fight was waved off.

Reigning supreme as WBO super welterweight champion, Munguia could now be ready for a run at middleweight.

Previously linked to fights with Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, there could be some massive nights on the horizon for Munguia.

Women’s World Boxing Council Super Middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn retained her green belt with a unanimous triumph over Maricela Cornejo.

Crews Dezurn added the WBO version to her haul, gaining a 98-92 twice and 97-93 decision. Cornejo just failed to ignite after falling short of world class once again.

Romero Duno, the man at the center of a storm involving Ryan Garcia on Friday, managed to get the win in seven rounds over Ivan Delgado.

Duno was offered as a late replacement for Garcia after Avery Sparrow was arrested. All hell broke loose when Golden Boy President claimed Garcia’s team turned down the fight.

In a firecracker of a contest, Duno and Delgado fought fire with fire for the duration.

Rocking Delgado in the sixth, Duno got the job done in the very next round. Duno is now 21-1.

An eight round super bantamweight bout between Rafael Gramajo and Daniel Olea ended midway through the duration.

Gramajo managed to force the stoppage when Olea failed to come out for the fifth round.







EARLY RESULTS

Alejandro Reyes won his pro debut when halting Jorge Padron in the second round with a body shot, whilst Joselito Velazquez moved to 11-0, 9 KO’s by taking Francisco Bonilla out in four rounds.

Bonilla drops to 6-7-3.

In the opener, super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco took out Terry Fernandez in the third round of a scheduled four.