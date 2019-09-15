Oscar De La Hoya CONFIRMS Canelo v Gennadiy Golovkin III for 2020

World Boxing News

📸 Heczar

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed Canelo will face middleweight rival Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time in 2020.

Speaking at the Dignity Health Park in Carson, California during a DAZN broadcast of Jaime Munguia v Patrick Allotey, the boxing legend gave fans a much-welcomed update.

Canelo is due to face Sergey Kovalev in search of a fourth weight world title on November 2nd. The Mexican superstar will then potentially move on to GGG III.

The 29 year-old only fights twice a year, usually in May and September, meaning Golovkin could follow Kovalev on May 2nd next year.

“Well, he (Golovkin) will be one of the opponents for next year. He has to be!

“Obviously the people want to see it. The world wants to see it and Golovkin deserves it,” De La Hoya told Chris Mannix.

Currently the top two at 160, the pair have never met on the sacred Cinco de Mayo date. It was due to happen in 2018, although Canelo tested positive for a banned substance.

A six-month ban followed. It meant back-to-back September Canelo v GGG bouts on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

Drawing the first controversially, Canelo won the second via majority decision. Securing a trilogy is a must for fight fans moving forward.







RELATIONSHIP

A public spat between Canelo and Golden Boy President Eric Gomez due to being stripped of the IBF belt has now seemingly been put to bed.

De La Hoya didn’t take any direct blame. But Canelo did take to social media to declare his frustration at the situation.

“I’m very upset and ashamed for my fans. To be unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF. But especially when I did not have the knowledge of the agreement that GBP matchmaker had signed,” said Canelo at the time in late August.

Discussing his current relationship with Canelo, which had seemed strained of late, De La Hoya said they remain tight, as always.

“It’s great. We have a great working relationship. I consider him a friend,” said the ten-time world title holder.

“We got this fight (Kovalev) done. It took a lot of struggles because of other promoters getting involved but I’m glad we got it done,” he concluded.