Amateur beast who defeated Anthony Joshua floored on Matchroom debut

World Boxing News

📷 Ed Mulholland

Azerbaijani heavyweight and Anthony Joshua conqueror Magomedrasul Majidov came through a scare on his debut under new promoter Eddie Hearn.

Majidov was knocked down in second round by Ed Fountain. But that blip lit a fire under the three-time World amateur champion who stopped Fountain in the fourth.

Signed by Hearn to Matchroom USA due to his credentials as a 2011, 2013 and 2017 ruler outside the pro code, Majidov is expected to be fast-tracked to the top.

Upon Friday night’s evidence, it may be an idea to give Majidov a bit more time to adjust.

Also on the bill at the Hulu Theater in New York, Murodjon Akhmadaliev made sure his training camp didn’t go to waste. He scored a fourth-round stoppage win over Wilner Soto.

Akhmadaliev (7-0 6 KOs) was set to face unified Super-Bantamweight champion Daniel Roman on the card. Injury to the Californian forced the postponement of that bout.

The Uzbek talent looked as spiteful as ever in dispatching the Colombian with his sixth stoppage win from seven victories.

Daniyar Yeleussinov entered the ring for his first ten round fight but turned in a vicious performance to hand Reshard Hicks a first defeat of his pro career in the opening round.

Kazakh Olympic gold medal man Yeleussinov (8-0 4 KOs) raced out of the blocks. He floored the Texan halfway through the first round.

Yeleussinov didn’t let Hicks off the hook due to his blistering hand speed proving too much. A second heavy knockdown ended the fight.

Raymond Ford (4-0 1 KO) made it four-in-four as a pro. Ford went the distance for the third time over four rounds against Rafael Castillo.







EARLY RESULTS

Another debutant on the bill was Christian Bermudez. The Brooklyn man delivered a devastating left hook KO of Jonathan Conde to thrill his huge support.

Brooklyn’s Wesley Ferrer recorded an important win over Larry Fryers over eight rounds.

Ferrer got the nod 79-73 (twice) and 80-72 against Irish-New Yorker Fryers. Ferrer (14-1-1 7 KOs) landed a second triumph in 2019, having previously been without victory since 2016.

Finally, Darren Cunningham (10-0 5 KOs) moved into double figures in the paid ranks with a six-round points win over Jonathan Ramos.