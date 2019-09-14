LIVE: Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin – Results from T-Mobile Arena

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA as Tyson Fury faces Otto Wallin in a headlining heavyweight bout.

Fury and Wallin battle it out for the WBC Mayan Belt, a one-off trophy prize for the winner to take home.

Also on the bill, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBI super-bantamweight belt for the second time in just a few weeks.

REMAINING BOUTS

12 – heavyweight

Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin

WBO super bantamweight title

Emanuel Navarrete v Juan Miguel Elorde

10 – super lightweight

Jose Pedraza v Jose Zepeda

10 – light heavyweight

Felix Valera v Vyacheslav Shabranskyy

10 – super flyweight

Carlos Cuadras v Jose Cardenas

10 – featherweight

Isaac Lowe v Ruben Hernandez

8 – lightweight

Gabriel Flores Jr v Miguel Aispuro

8 – super bantamweight

Isidro Ochoa v Iskander Kharsan

6 – heavyweight

Guido Vianello v Cassius Anderson

6 – welterweight

Abram Martinez v Kevin Johnson

