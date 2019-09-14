LIVE: Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin – Results from T-Mobile Arena

World Boxing News provides results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA as Tyson Fury faces Otto Wallin in a headlining heavyweight bout.
Fury and Wallin battle it out for the WBC Mayan Belt, a one-off trophy prize for the winner to take home.
Also on the bill, Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBI super-bantamweight belt for the second time in just a few weeks.
12 – heavyweight
Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin
WBO super bantamweight title
Emanuel Navarrete v Juan Miguel Elorde
10 – super lightweight
Jose Pedraza v Jose Zepeda
10 – light heavyweight
Felix Valera v Vyacheslav Shabranskyy
10 – super flyweight
Carlos Cuadras v Jose Cardenas
10 – featherweight
Isaac Lowe v Ruben Hernandez
8 – lightweight
Gabriel Flores Jr v Miguel Aispuro
8 – super bantamweight
Isidro Ochoa v Iskander Kharsan
6 – heavyweight
Guido Vianello v Cassius Anderson
6 – welterweight
Abram Martinez v Kevin Johnson
