Tyson Fury: ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ plans Mexican-style Vegas ring walk

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury will take to the ring tonight with a Latino flair on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘The Gypsy King’, who changed his nickname to ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ in respect of his surroundings, has been playing up to the moniker all week.

At the midweek workout, Fury boasted a Luche Libre mask before swapping it for a Rey Mysterio cover at the press conference and weigh in.

Mysterio is one of the most popular Mexican names on the World Wrestling Entertainment circuit, giving Fury the ideal opportunity to carry his colors.

On Saturday night, Fury will light up the T-Mobile Arena with an emotional ring walk, hoping to better the one he used at the MGM Grand last time out.

Back in June, the 30 year-old sported the Red, White and Blue of Old Glory. Heading into the Garden Arena to James Brown’s ‘Living in America’ in a tribute to Apollo Creed.

The Rocky IV ring entrance went down a storm with fans in the MGM that night. Fury hopes a similar story will unfold at the T-Mobile across the strip.

MIERDA

One man not looking forward to it is current unified king Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz panned Fury’s attempts to become an honorary Mexican for the week.

“Tyson Fury’s talking s***! He’s representing Mexico, he’s not even Mexican. What kind of s*** is that?

“A British f******, he ain’t even Mexican. Wearing the f****** Mexican flag. Messed up man.







“Stay in your lane, represent your country, Tyson Fury represent your country, represent what you represent.

“He just needs to stay in his lane, represent where he’s from. He shouldn’t be representing another country that he’s not even a little close of.”

Whether he likes it or not, all will be revealed as we approach fight night on the world-famous stage.

Fury is expected to make his entrance at around 8pm local time, 4am in the UK.

Follow full results for Fury v Otto Wallin live on the WBN website HERE