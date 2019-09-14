Tyson Fury weighs LIGHTEST since Wladimir Klitschko for Otto Wallin

World Boxing News

Lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in his lightest since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in Germany back in 2015.

‘The Gypsy King’ cut a slimmer figure at the midweek workout inside the MGM Grand amid speculation he’d come in light.

And so it proved to be the case as Fury scaled just over 254 pounds for his battle with Otto Wallin.

Barring the Klitschko fight, Fury hasn’t weighed 254 since making his US debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Fury squared off against Steve Cunningham two years prior to his defining night in Dusseldorf.

Famously, the 30 year-old was dropped by the ex-cruiserweight champion hard in the second round. Fury recovered to record a stoppage in the seventh.

Ballooning in weight after dealing with depression after the Klitschko fight, Fury was a whopping 276 pounds upon his return from exile last year.

This came after struggling to come to terms with his success and the Manchester man seeking solace in drink and drugs.

A stunning return to draw with WBC title holder Deontay Wilder followed just six months after his comeback. Fury will meet Wilder again in much better condition next year.

First of all, undefeated Swedish southpaw Wallin must be dealt with at the T-Mobile Arena.

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

ESPN+ (11 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury 254.4 lbs vs. Otto Wallin 236 lbs

(Fury’s Lineal Heavyweight title – 12 Rounds)

Emanuel Navarrete 121.8 lbs vs. Juan Miguel Elorde 121.2 lbs

(Navarrete’s WBO Junior Featherweight world title – 12 Rounds)

ESPN+ (7:30 p.m. ET)

Jose Pedraza 139.5 lbs vs. Jose Zepeda 139.4 lbs

(Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds)

Carlos Cuadras 115.6 lbs vs. Jose Maria Cardenas 115.2 lbs

(Super Flyweight – 10 Rounds)

Gabriel Flores Jr. 132.6 lbs vs. Miguel Angel Aispuro 132.6 lbs

(Lightweight – 8/6 Rounds)

Isaac Lowe 127.4 lbs vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez 127.2 lbs

(Super Featherweight – 10/8 Rounds)

Iskander Kharsan 122.4 lbs vs. Isidro Ochoa 122 lbs

(Super Bantamweight – 8 Rounds)







SWING BOUTS

Abram Martinez 142 lbs vs. Kevin Johnson 142.2 lbs

(Welterweight – 6/4 Rounds)

Felix Valera 176 lbs vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy 175.4 lbs

(Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds)

Guido Vianello 240 lbs vs. Cassius Anderson 244.2 lbs

(Heavyweight – 6/4 Rounds)

