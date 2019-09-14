Bookies forced to alter Sakio Bika odds despite stunning Nigel Benn video

World Boxing News

📸 Tom Casino

As World Boxing News revealed on Friday, odds on a potential Nigel Benn v Sakio Bika fight in November were released by bookmakers.

Paddy Power and Betfair decided to open the fight for bets despite no official announcement from Team Benn.

WBN made the initial confirmation Benn was returning to action at the ripe old age of 55.

In conjunction with son Conor, a comeback after more than two decades was ratified.

Benn will don the gloves again in Birmingham on November 23 in a bid to give the sport one more go.

The clash will be over ten rounds and will not be easy for Benn no matter who is in the opposite corner.

Fractions on ‘The Dark Destroyer’ causing what would be a considerable upset have now been squeezed out further.

Opening at 3/1, Benn is now 4/1 for victory. Bika, who is 15 years Benn’s junior, has moved drastically from 2/9 to 1/6 on.

Punters had been snapping oddsmakers hands off at the original price, leading to a swift rethink by the betting companies.

At the new price of 4/1, fans of Benn may fancy a flutter though, especially upon the release of a training video.

Even in his mid-50’s, Benn looks in tremendous shape and seems a handful for any fighter who is no longer operating at a high class.

The proof will be in the pudding on fight night, but you cannot fault Benn’s commitment to the task at hand.

LICENCE

Along with well-wishers for his attempt, there have obviously been detractors as well.

Some are criticising the decision to licence Benn to fight and worry if his long-term health is at risk.







Taking to social media, the comments were made clear.

One said: “Seeing these Benn-Bika stories and I still don’t believe it. We’ve heard all this comeback talk before.

“Who is going to license a 55 year old? He has been out of the ring for over two decades, to get beat down by Sakio Bika?

“It sounds ridiculous because it is ridiculous.”

Another added: “I just read that the BBBoC has refused to grant Benn a license. Apparently it’s been issued by British & Irish boxing authority who aren’t recognised by BBBoC.

“It shouldn’t be happening though an unnecessary risk.”

A press conference is due to outline more on the fight next week.