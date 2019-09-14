Oscar De La Hoya makes startling prediction for Canelo v Kovalev

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has given his prediction after sealing a massive challenge for star fighter Canelo Alvarez.

Despite a few last-minute hitches, De La Hoya was able to get Canelo v Sergey Kovalev over the line for the WBO light-heavyweight strap.

As WBN reported earlier this week, the fight was set for November 2nd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and later confirmed.

The pair will now duke it out as the superstar and former pound for pound king bids to become only the fourth Mexican to win titles at four weights.

Jorge Arce, Juan Manuel Marquez and Eric Morales, all legends in their own right, are the other three.

Giving a startling assessment of Canelo’s chances, De La Hoya aired his views after sharing his excitement at securing a deal.

“We promised to make this fight happen. Now we are delivering it,” said De La Hoya.

“Historic fights have been a hallmark of this company. We are pleased to once again live up to the high expectations we’ve set for our fans.

“The best pound-for-pound fighter (number two behind Vasyl Lomachenko in the WBN P4P Top 50) is also boxing’s biggest star.

“Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez.

“Now, he’ll look to become a four-division world champion against one of the most dangerous fighters of recent years.

“I’m certain that he will stop him. There’s no better home for this than on the DAZN platform. Live at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas,” he added.







CINCO DE MAYO 2020

Victory for Canelo would be an amazing achievement. It would set the 29 year-old up for a Cinco de Mayo blockbuster next year.

Opponents for the May 2 date could range from Gennadiy Golovkin at middleweight, to Billy Joe Saunders at 168 and Dmitry Bivol at 175.

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy. Plus Main Events and Krusher Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.