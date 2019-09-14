LIVE Scorecard: Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides a live scorecard for the Tyson Fury versus Otto Wallin clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE to view the live scorecard from 8 pm (PT) and 4 am (UK)

Fury, channeling his inner Mexican all week, warms up for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. Firstly, ‘El Rey de los Gitanos’ has to get past the southpaw Swede.

Both fighters are ready for their impending battle.

Fury said this week: “I wore a traditional Mexican mask because it’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend. The ‘Gypsy King’ is here in Las Vegas to put on a show for all the Mexican fans. Viva Mexico!”

For his part, Wallin is not planning on being an easy night’s work.

“This is the type of fight I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen,” Wallin said.

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point and I’m very happy it’s starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

“I know I’m an underdog in this fight, but I’m ready for this opportunity. I’m going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division.

“I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose.”







FIGHTERS

Fury (28-0-1 20 KOs) is in the midst of one of sport’s most remarkable comebacks. A Hollywood script turned reality that has seen him battle back from substance abuse and mental health issues to reclaim his spot atop the sport.

After nearly three years out of the ring following the Klitschko triumph, Fury returned in June 2018 and won a pair of fights before his controversial draw versus WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Six months after the Wilder fight, he made short work of Schwarz (24-0 at the time) and will once again fight an undefeated challenger.

Wallin (20-0, 1 NC, 13 KOs), from Sundsvall, Sweden, is looking to become the second Swedish heavyweight champion, as Ingemar Johansson held the crown from 1959-1960.

Wallin, 28, made his United States debut in April 2019, a no-contest against Nick Kisner after Kisner suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt in the opening round.

A six-year pro, Wallin defeated Adrian Granat (15-1 at the time) by 12-round unanimous decision in 2018 to capture the European Union heavyweight crown.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Salita Promotions, tickets for Fury vs. Wallin start at $105 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are also available for purchase online at www.axs.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.