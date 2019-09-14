LIVE: Jaime Munguia v Patrick Allotey – Results from California

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides results from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA as Jaime Munguia defends his world title against Patrick Allotey.

Munguia, the WBO super-welterweight champion, headlines Mexican Independence Weekend in Los Angeles in a Golden Boy event on DAZN.

REMAINING BOUTS

World Boxing Organisation Super Welterweight Title

Jaime Munguia v Patrick Allotey

10×2 – Women’s World Boxing Council Super Middleweight Title

Franchon Crews Dezurn v Maricela Cornejo

10 – lightweight

Romero Duno v Ivan Delgado

8 – flyweight

Joselito Velazquez v Francisco Bonilla

8 – super bantamweight

Rafael Gramajo v Daniel Olea

6 – super middleweight

Diego Pacheco v Terry Fernandez

