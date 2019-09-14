EXCLUSIVE: Chris Eubank Jr. eyes possible weight move for US debut

Phil Jay

📸 Lawrence Lustig

World Boxing News can reveal two-time IBO super-middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. is considering a switch in weight ahead of a long-awaited United States debut.

After spending his early boxing years in the US to learn his craft, Briton Eubank has surprisingly campaigned 30 times as a pro without making a foray across the Atlantic.

Now is the time as Eubank bids to enhance his reputation in the sport’s biggest market.

A late 2019 date is now being bandied around. Eubank is mulling over options for a return to MIDDLEWEIGHT. This is alongside his usual 168.

With Canelo Alvarez up at light-heavyweight for a massive match-up with Sergey Kovalev, Eubank Jr. could be aiming at Gennadiy Golovkin as his preferred choice for 2020.

The pair were due to fight in 2016 before Eubank pulled out of the deal due to a contract dispute. Golovkin went on to face Kell Brook and win in five rounds.

Eubank fully intends to seek out the top names in America. The 29 year-old is coming close to the peak of his career.

At this point in time, all-British match-ups seem to be on the backburner for the Brighton man.

Recent criticism from Eddie Hearn, coupled with options to fight Callum Smith or old rival Billy Joe Saunders were made public this week.

WBN can exclusively reveal from Eubank’s side that Smith never had any intention of taking any fight, despite Hearn’s claims to the contrary.

Looking at my upcoming American Debut like… pic.twitter.com/q64sGqccBz — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 13, 2019

Eubank seemingly had no option but to look elsewhere in a bid to finally secure that eye-catching fight he craves.

Beginning his US jaunt with a victory in the coming months will lead Eubank Jr. into headliners against Premier Boxing Champions stablemates at 160 pounds.

Anyone from the current roster with a big reputation is a target for the 28-2 UK star next year.

First of all, Eubank has to impress a new audience on the back of defeating James DeGale in a career-best win in February.

Fighting at the O2 Arena in London, Eubank out-pointed the former world champion and Olympic gold medalist. DeGale subsequently hung up his gloves.







GOGGLEBOX

Since the triumph, Eubank has more recently been seen alongside father Chris Eubank Sr. on TV’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

In a recent exclusive interview with WBN, Eubank revealed there could be more to come.

“There’s talk of doing it again next year,” Eubank Jr. told World Boxing News. “The feedback that the show had was very positive.

“If another run on the show can be agreed then it’s something me and my father would definitely consider.

“It was very strange having that many cameras in my face up close. It was very different from being in the ring where cameras are constantly on you.

“Once I got used to it then things became very easy. It was great to spend some real time with my dad.”

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay