No-Machenko: Devin Haney calls out P4P King, Michael Hunter, Amanda Serrano win

Emerging star Devin Haney has called on the best in the world to step up after an impressive showing on Friday night in New York.

Before traveling to Los Angeles for the second round of fights on DAZN, Matchroom Boxing USA packed the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where lightweight superstar Haney finished Abdullaev to remain undefeated. Haney becomes the mandatory challenger for Vasyl Lomachenko.

Earlier in the evening, heavyweight prospects Michael Hunter and Sergey Kuzmin faced off in a tough fight that ultimately saw Hunter take home the win. In the co-main event, seven-weight World Champion Amanda Serrano became the new WBO World Female Featherweight Titlist after a spectacular performance against Heather Hardy.

Devin Haney

On his performance: “I felt good on my performance. I wasn’t nearly done beating him, I was just warming up. I’m happy with the win.”

On when you figured him out: “Instantly, I don’t usually study cause I learn fast. I can make quick adjustments anytime and that’s what I did tonight.”

On fighting Lomachenko: “It’s No-machenko because he doesn’t want to fight me. Lomachenko let’s get this fight going! Abdullaev was number two and I destroyed him. If I’m so easy, No-machenko should fight me and get me out of the way.”

On if he can’t get Lomachenko fight: “I’ve been talking to my promoter about Nov. 9. I think it’s good for the sport of boxing, brings new fans, and gets me back in the ring.”

Amanda Serrano

On her performance: “It was a great performance. Heather is as tough as they come and she’s a champion for a reason. She came to fight, but I was the better girl tonight. She’s just not on my level yet.”

On a possible early KO: “I felt it. Heather is a warrior, she came and stood for 10 rounds. My corner told me to box, catch her coming in, be smart and technical.”

On wanting Katie Taylor next: “Katie Taylor wants 140, so we will see what she wants to do. No matter what weight, I’ll win.”

Michael Hunter

On his performance: “I wanted to stop the boy, but he’s a tough opponent, I didn’t get him. I am pleased with my performance, but I saw things I need to sharpen up on. I’m very pleased.”

On bigger guys absorbing his shots: “He was a strong dude with a lot of weight. He absorbed it very well. Their guard is tight, I just have to go back to the drawing board and dissect these guys again.”

On who he wants next: “I want Povetkin. If you see me Povetkin, I’m coming for you.”

12-round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Devin Haney (23-0, 15 KOs) defeated Zaur Abdullaev (11-1, 7 KOs) by TKO at the end of Round 4

10-round Female Featherweight Title Bout @ 126 lbs.

Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano (37-1-1, 27 KOs) defeated Heather Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision

(98-91 X2, 98-92)

12-round Heavyweight Bout

Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin

Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs) defeated Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision

(117-110 X3)

Boxing on DAZN returns tomorrow night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, headlined by WBO Junior Middleweight Titlist Jaime Munguia against Patrick Allotey.